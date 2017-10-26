DVR Alert: Tony Winner Michael Cerveris Guests on GOTHAM Tonight

Oct. 26, 2017  

Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris will guest star as 'Professor Pyg' on the "A Dark Knight: Hog Day Afternoon" episode of GOTHAM airing tonight, Oct. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Get a sneak peek below!

In the episode, Gordon and Bullock are hot on a serial killer who has been assassinating cops and dressing his victims in the severed heads of pigs as his signature mark. Meanwhile, Sofia tries to win over Penguin, and Thompkins, Nygma and Grundy find themselves an unlikely home at Cherry's place.

Michael Cerveris won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for FUN HOME and the 2004 Tony for Best Featured Actor in ASSASSINS. He received a Tony nomination for 2012's EVITA, 2007's LOVEMUSIK, 2006's SWEENEY TODD and 1993's THE WHO'S TOMMY. His other Broadway credits include IN THE NEXT ROOM, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE and TITANIC.

