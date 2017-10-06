Photo Flash: First Look - Tony Winner Michael Aronov on THE BLACKLIST

Tony Award winner Michael Aronov guest stars on the next episode of NBC's THE BLACKLIST titled 'Miss Rebeccca Thrall.' The talented actor, who won this year's Tony Award for OSLO as Featured Actor in a Play, plays Smokey Putnam, an expert in the art and Science of logistics who once managed the travel arrangements of a magnificent, yet unusual, business, but has since fallen on hard times, currently on the run accused of embezzling over $2 million. The episode airs Wednesday, October 11th at 8pm on NBC.

In addition to OSLO, Michael Aronov has appeared on Broadway in the 2012 revival of GOLDEN BOY. His TV credits include guest star appearances on CBS' MADAM SECRETARY and FX's THE AMERICANS. He will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film OPERATION FINALE.

Photo credit: Will Hart/NBC

Related Articles