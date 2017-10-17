Photo Flash: Do the Time Warp Again with Bucks County Playhouse's Annual ROCKY HORROR

Continuing a Halloween-season tradition at the historic New Hope venue, Bucks County Playhouse (BCP) presents its popular production of Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" for an extended run through Sunday, October 29, 2017. Randy Harrison, best known for the iconic role of Justin on Showtime's Queer as Folk, joins the cast and makes his Playhouse debut in the role of as Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Bucks County Playhouse's "The Rocky Horror Show"

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Joshua Fiedler are pleased that the production is directed by Hunter Foster (BCP's "Clue: On Stage" and "Guys and Dolls") with choreography by Lorin Latarro (BCP's "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" and Broadway's "Waitress").

With such a strong reception in 2016, the Playhouse is offering more "Rocky" - adding an extra week of performances, increasing the number of shows, and adjusting the curtain times to make the late-night performances more convenient for patrons.

"The Rocky Horror Show" runs through October 29 with select special late-night showings. "The Rocky Horror Show" schedule is: October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:00 p.m. and 11 p.m.; October 15, 22 and 29 at 3:00 p.m., and October 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 - $70. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Special Time Warp seats are available and give 'Rocky' fans the ultimate experience, including front orchestra seating, a BCP prop bag and an invitation to come up on stage and dance the Time Warp with the cast.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862- 2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

