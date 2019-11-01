Photo Flash: Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked and More Celebrate Broadway Designers With Holiday Event 'Show Globes'

The Times Square Alliance unveiled today the first holiday "Show Globes" in Times Square on the Broadway Plaza between 44th and 45th Streets. The event included remarks by the Alliance President, Tim Tompkins as well as representatives from each of the four Broadway shows. "Show Globes" will be on display in Times Square through December 26, 2019.

This holiday season the Times Square Alliance celebrates the creativity of Broadway designers and the power of live theater with these "Show Globes." They feature designs inspired by some of the most-loved musicals on Broadway and invite passersby to admire the imagination and talent that give life to every show. The four "Show Globes" are inspired by the designs of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

The Times Square Alliance partnered with Serino Coyne, a live entertainment advertising and marketing agency, on the curation and development of the 2019 "Show Globes" exhibition.

Details about the inspiration for each "Show Globe" as well as designer credits can be found here:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Inspired by the legendary group's signature dance moves and cool style, the AIN'T TOO PROUD "Show Globe" features the Classic Five Temptations all wrapped for the holidays.

Lead Designer:

Robert Brill - Scenic Designer, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Design Team:

Robert Brill - Scenic Designer

Justin Humphres & Anna Robinson - Assistant Set Designers

On-site for the unveil, cast members:

Derrick Baskin - Otis Williams

James Harkness - Paul Williams

Jawan M. Jackson - Melvin Franklin

Jelani Remy - Eddie Kendricks

Dear Evan Hansen

DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, presents a "Show Globe" inspired by the show's universal message of acceptance. The globe features a tableau set in the show's orchard finale, complete with song titles from the Tony and Grammy-winning score.

Lead Designer:

David Korins - Scenic Designer, Dear Evan Hansen

Design Team:

David Korins - Creative Director



On-site for the unveil, cast members and designer:

Michael Lee Brown - Evan Hansen Alternate

Christiane Noll - Cynthia Murphy

David Korins - Scenic Designer

The Lion King

Inspired by THE LION KING's amazing sets, colorful costumes, and inventive puppetry, this Show Globe depicts the breathtaking "Circle of Life" scene, featuring the sun rising on Rafiki surrounded by the animals of the Pridelands. Rafiki is a wax figure provided courtesy of Madame Tussaud's. Pride rock, the giraffe and bird kites are all mini-replicas of the actual elements from the show.

Lead Designer:

Peter Eastman - Associate Scenic Designer



Design Team:

Peter Eastman - lead designer

Carolyn Wong - lighting designer

On-site for the unveil, cast member and designers:

Tshidi Manye - Rafiki

Peter Eastman - Assosciate Scenic Designer, lead designer of the globe

Carolyn Wong - Associate Lighting Design, lighting designer of the globe



Wicked

Inspired by the bond between WICKED's two iconic witches, Elphaba and Glinda, this Show Globe features the Land of Oz skyline, striking clock gears motif and magnificent costumes from the musical's Tony Award-winning scenic and costume designs.

Lead Designer (with affiliation to original show):

Edward Pierce - Wicked Associate Scenic Designer, Design Adaptation & Supervision (All Worldwide Productions)

Design Team:

Design Assistants: Stephen Davan and Kelly Pooler - sketching, construction drawings F&D Scene Changes-scenic fabrication and painting

Brenbri Properties & Four Horsemen - Elphaba and Glinda figures

Amanda Whidden - Costume Coordinator, Wicked Worldwide

Joe Dulude II - Make-Up Designer

Neil McShane - Production Electrician



On-site for the unveil, designer and cast members:

Edward Pierce - Wicked Associate Scenic Designer, Design Adaptation & Supervision (All Worldwide Productions)

Nancy Opel - currently playing Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked

Gizel Jiménez - currently playing Nessarose in the Broadway production of Wicked

Photo Credit: Walter Wlodarczyk



