Photo Flash: David Harbour, Patrick Wilson, And More Prepare For THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The writers, directors, actors, and production staff of The 24 Hour Plays are hard at work preparing to honor Kathy Bates with a can't-miss performance tonight.

Last night, this extraordinary group - many of whom had never worked with or met each other before - gathered for an orientation, where they were asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. Using this as inspiration, the writers spent the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals happening as we speak.

Among the talents joining forces for this unique night of theatre are David Harbour, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Dominczyk, Maura Tierney, Justin Long, and Jesse Eisenberg.

This year's gala teams The 24 Hour Plays up with the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN). Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays 2019 Broadway Gala support LE&RN's work to fight lymphedema and lymphatic disease through education, research, and advocacy. Kathy Bates serves as LE&RN's National Spokesperson.

The 24 Hour Plays bring together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater around the world. In addition to The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, events take place in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence and Denmark. Through collaborations with The Lillys, Dublin Youth Theatre, Urban Arts Partnership, The Old Vic Theatre, Atlantic Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Bennington College, Hennepin Theatre Trust, The University of Minnesota-Duluth, Cornerstone Theater Company, PlayGround, Rakastajat-teatteri, El77 Centro Cultural Autogestivo, The Orchard Project, The Del Sole Foundation and others, The 24 Hour Plays have raised millions of dollars for charities.

Photo Credit: Howard Sherman





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You