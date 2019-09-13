Photo Flash: DERREN BROWN: SECRET Brings Magic to Broadway
We've got your first look at Derren Brown: Secret!
Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed byAndrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will open this Sunday, September 15 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street) and will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.
Check out the photos below!
From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway.
After a sold-out, critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret returns with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.
The production had its world premiere in 2017, where the acclaimed British performer and author played to sold-out houses at Atlantic Theater Company, and went on to win the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and have been awarded two Olivier Awards.
Derren Brown: Secret features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.
Derren Brown: Secret is produced on Broadway by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.
Derren Brown: Secret is not suitable for children under 12.
Tickets are available by visiting www.DerrenBrownSecret.com or by calling 212-239-6200.
