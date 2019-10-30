Photo Flash: Check Out New Photos From THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at the North Shore Music Theatre
The Bodyguard is a new musical based on the smash hit 1992 film! Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer hired to protect superstar Rachel from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible Whitney Houston classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time - I Will Always Love You.
Currently based in Las Vegas, singer and actress Cheaza Figueroa has journeyed from commercials, to trade shows, to modeling, to television appearances on shows including E!'s "Ice Loves Coco," NBC's "City Guys," and "The View." She has been featured on MTV's "The X Factor", "Extra," "South of Nowhere," "Malcolm In the Middle," and Universal Pictures' Bring It On; In It to Win It. She has also sang/improvised with Wayne Brady and can be heard singing on his album, "A Long Time Coming." She's graced stages from Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, to the Las Vegas Strip. Cheaza was the lead singer and host for 4.5 years in one of the Strip's hottest performances, sexy modern burlesque show Peepshow at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The musical was created by an award-winning team, led by Tony Award-winning creator, director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
Cheaza has also performed as a lead singer in one of the longest ongoing shows in Las Vegas, Don Arden's Jubilee. She has also shared the stage and recorded with Artists Jon Secada, All-4-One, Marie Osmond, Barry Manilow and many more. She's just completed filming a feature film, Temporary Forevers set to be released in early 2020 and is currently a guest Entertainer on major cruise lines across the world.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
Cheaza Figueroa (Rachel Marron) and the cast of THE BODYGUARD
Cheaza Figueroa (Rachel Marron) and the cast of THE BODYGUARD
Cheaza Figueroa as Rachel Marron
Cheaza Figueroa (Rachel Marron) and Judson Mills (Frank Farmer)
Nicole Henry as Nicki Marron
Cheaza Figueroa (Rachel Marron) with Judson Mills (Frank Farmer)
Cheaza Figueroa (Rachel Marron) and the cast of THE BODYGUARD
Brent Thiessen as The Stalker
Judson Mills (Frank Farmer) and Joshua McKenna (Fletcher)
Judson Mills (Frank Farmer), Cheaza Figueroa (Rachel Marron) and Joshua McKenna (Fletcher)
Judson Mills (Frank Farmer) with Rob Coglitore
Take a sneak peak of The Bodyguard below!
