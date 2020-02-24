Photo Flash: Broadway Takes Over the Caribbean with Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise!

Just last week, the Eastern Caribbean got a great big dose of Broadway when Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise took over the Celebrity Equinox. Broadway favorite Seth Rudetsky was joined by Beth Leavel, Christine Pedi an Lillias White for an exotic cruise from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Nassau and more!

Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise is hosted by Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley. Having worked on Broadway since the early 90s, Seth was playing in the orchestras of shows like Les Miz, Phantom, Ragtime and The Producers. As a comic, he won the title "Funniest Gay Male in NY" and wound up working as a comedy writer on the Emmy Award winning "Rosie O'Donnell Show" where he was nominated for three Emmy Awards. Seth also worked with Rosie when she hosted the Tony Awards and wrote the opening numbers for the 1998 and 2000 Awards.

He is now the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM radio as well as the host of his weekly talk show "Seth Speaks" and travels from coast to coast doing concerts with Broadway stars... just like the ones he does on Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise!

For more information on Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruises, visit: /seth. Call Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations at 866-805-1554 or email reservations@sethsbroadwayvacations.com.

Below, Seth looks back on favorite moments from this latest Caribbean adventure!

Here's the main players on #SethsBwayCruise: Juli Wesley, (in charge of the art work) Seth, Christine Pedi, Beth Leavel, James Wesley (co-host) Lillias White, Ann Van Cleave (who came with Beth and is a veteran of 7 Broadway shows!) Broadway Bingo on #SethsBwayCruise has fabulous prizes.



Seth and Christine Pedi hosted The Dueling Divas, their SiriusXM talk show with some help from Beth Leavel!



You can win at Broadway Bingo, Broadway Trivia or Name That Tune and there are plenty of prizes thanks to sponsors like The Lights Of Broadway Showcards and Broadway Records. This is what D. Scott Cooper won in the first days!



Every star does a show with Seth featuring amazing music and hilarious inside stories. Here's Lillias White who headlined the first show



There are rehearsals throughout the week for the final variety featuring the passengers alongside the stars. Here's Seth trying to teach some harmony!

Here's Christine Pedi rehearsing the reprise of "It's Today". We decided that for this segment...she would be Angela Lansbury. Listen how much she sounds like her!



Seth and James always try to have an excursion for the passengers to an animal shelter. In Alaska, they went to a bear sanctuary and for this trip, they visited the Humane Society in San Juan. Passengers donate money and supplies and visit all the cuties. Here's Juli with a puppy that was just adopted.



Every #SethsBwayCruise has a master class and this time, Beth Leavel got up close and personal with the singers!

Here's Sharla Herbert working on "Zazz" from "The Prom" with Beth Leavel showing her how to give it some Zazz!



During Christine Pedi's show, she gifted Seth the book A Is For Audra. Here she is reading the Elaine Stritch page AS Elaine Stritch!



The cruise isn't JUST Broadway. We also go to stunning places. Here's St. Thomas with a rainbow welcoming us!



While Seth and Christine recorded the Dueling Divas, and the passengers were guest stars like Melissa Black



For the Dueling Divas, passengers were asked to wear T-shirts featuring their favorite show and these passengers went overboard with MULTIPLE shows on their shirts!



Beth Leavel and Seth did a show featuring songs not just from 42nd ST, SHOWBOAT, STEEL PIER, THE PROM, DROWSY CHAPERONE and MORE!



All the stars got together for one show where the PASSENGERS could ask questions! Apparently, Beth Leavel's answer was a knee slapper as per Lillias!



Seth worked all week with the passengers on the harmony for the final variety show...as well as the choreography!



All the passengers received Juli's painting of the cruise's stars...



...which they then brought to the autograph session for all the stars to sign!



"It's the day of the show, y'all". Final rehearsal before the variety show!



We opened with Christine Pedi singing "It's Today"...and the passengers in singing, dancing and in their own costumes!



Christine Pedi did the final section of "It's Today" AS Angela Lansbury. Brilliant!



Lillias brought down the house with "Aquarius" in the final show...and the passengers brought their own 60s looks...and wigs!



Beth Leavel will soon be starring as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada"!and gave us a special peek into one of the songs from the show!



Beth Leavel recreated one of her big songs from her stint in "Mamma Mia" and the passengers sang harmony, wore 70s costumes and wigs and danced the choreography Beth taught them!



Farewell from Seth, Christine, Beth and Lillias and come join the fun on another #SethsBwayCruise!