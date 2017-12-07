Photo Flash: Betsy Wolfe, Norm Lewis, Frances Ruffelle, Christopher Sieber and More Fete Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt at York Gala

Dec. 7, 2017  

The York Theatre Company honored legendary musical theatre writing team Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt (The Fantasticks, I Do, I Do!, 110 in the Shade, Celebration) with the 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre at the 26th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on Monday evening, December 4, 2017 at The Asia Society (725 Park Avenue). BroadwayWorld has more photos from the celebration below!

The evening's entertainment featured a star-studded line-up of spectacular talent from Broadway and Beyond that included Samantha Bruce, Gretchen Cryer, Robert Cuccioli, Ava Della Pietra, Julian Fleisher, Nancy Ford, Andrea Frierson, Rita Gardner, Randy Harrison, Adam Kantor, Norm Lewis, Samantha Massell, Michele McConnell, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Randy Rainbow, Lee Roy Reams, Ben Rimalower, Frances Ruffelle, Christopher Sieber, Lesley Ann Warren, Susan Watson, Betsy Wolfe, The Hot Singing String Quartet Well-Strung, The Manhattan School of Music Musical Theatre Ensemble, and special guest Freddie Gershon.

Richard Jay-Alexander directed the concert and award ceremony, with music direction by Andrew Gerle.

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is presented at an annual gala which benefits The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and the Hammerstein Family. Past recipients include Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Harold Prince, Cy Coleman, Charles Strouse, Arthur Laurents, Jerry Herman, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Stone, David Merrick, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Terrence McNally, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Carol Channing, Tony Walton, Joseph Stein, George S. Irving, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Tom Meehan, Barbara Cook, Paul Gemignani, Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Angela Lansbury, and Joel Grey.

The York Theatre Company bestowed the 2017 Founders Award to Gerald F. Fisher and Robert Goldberg, who have made distinguished contributions over the past 48-year history.

The York Theatre Company, now in its 48th year, is the only company in New York, and one of the few in the world, whose two-fold mission is to produce new musical works and rediscover musical gems from the past. The York's credits include more than 70 fully staged productions, more than 100 Mufti semi-staged readings, 35 cast albums, and commercial transfers that include the Broadway productions of Sweeney Todd (1989-90), and Souvenir (2005-2006).

Photo Credit: Ben Strothmann

26th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

26th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award honorees Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones

(top_ David McCoy, Joan Ross Sorkin, James Morgan, and Evans Haile; (bottom) Harvey Schmidt, and Tom Jones

David McCoy, 2017 York Founders Award honoree Gerald F. Fisher, Joan Ross Sorkin and James Morgan

Harvey Schmidt, Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Jones

Richard Jay-Alexander (Gala Director)

Andrew Gerle (Gala Music Director) with Evans Haile

Ben Rimalower (Gala Host)

Nancy Ford (at piano) with Gretchen Cryer

Nancy Ford (at piano) with Gretchen Cryer

Rita Gardner (original Louisa from THE FANTASTICKS)

Randy Harrison with members of The Manhattan School of Music Musical Theatre Ensemble

(front) Samantha Massell with (rear) Michele McConnell, Tracy Lynn Olivera and Ava Della Pietra

Peter Said from the cast of York's DESPERATE MEASURES

The Hot Singing String Quartet Well-Strung

2017 York Founders Award honoree Gerald F. Fisher (front) with James Morgan (rear)

Andrew Gerle (at piano) with Betsy Wolfe

Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe

Frances Ruffelle with Andrew Gerle (at piano)

Samantha Bruce

Julian Fleisher

Samantha Bruce, Francis Ruffelle and Julian Fleischer

Andrea Frierson

Andrea Frierson and Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber and Lee Roy Reams

Lesley Ann Warren

Lesley Ann Warren with Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow and Lesley Ann Warren

Ava Della Pietra

Susan Watson

Michele McConnell

Robert Cuccioli

Robert Cuccioli with members of The Manhattan School of Music Musical Theatre Ensemble

Lee Roy Reams

Tracy Lynn Olivera

Norm Lewis

2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award presenter Freddie Gershon

Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt

Harvey Schmidt (at piano) and Tom Jones

The full company

The full company


