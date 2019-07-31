IN RESIDENCE
Photo Flash: Barry Manilow Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Jul. 31, 2019  

Barry Manilow celebrated his latest Broadway engagement with friends and family on Tuesday, July 30. Check out the photos of the stars enjoying the evening!

Barry Manilow returns this summer to Broadway for an exclusive limited engagement from July 26 through August 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). We've got the first photos of Manilow in action!

Manilow promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive catalog of music ranging from pop, to Broadway, Jazz, and adult contemporary.

In Residence On Broadway features a variety of iconic performers up close and on stage in the most intimate and spectacular setting of all: Broadway. Each artist will take the stage for a limited engagement creating a once in a lifetime experience.

