Photo Flash: BCRF Annual Hot Pink Party Marks 25 Years of Impact and Raises $6 Million for Research

One of the most anticipated events of the season, the annual Hot Pink Party was hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) on Wednesday, May 15 at the Park Avenue Armory, raising $6 million for breast cancer research. This year's gala commemorated the incredible impact BCRF investigators have made on research since the organization's founding in 1993.

Hosted by Global Ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign Elizabeth Hurley, the event featured Honorary Co-Chairs Leonard & Judy Lauder and Anthony & Debra von Mandl, with a performance by 16-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, producer and songwriter David Foster, with special guests Pia Toscano, Loren Allred, and Fernando Varela. The evening with Foster also included impromptu performances from Maxwell, Katharine McPhee, and, via video conference, Josh Groban. The evening honored beauty entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Sonia Kashuk, with the Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unsung Hero Award presented by Jenny B. Fine, Executive Editor, Beauty, Women's Wear Daily, for her devoted friendship during Fine's own diagnosis.

Other noteworthy guests included Candace Bushnell, Arielle & Brandon Charnas, Grace Elizabeth, Nina Garcia, Jenna Leigh Green, Dee & Tommy Hilfiger, Jill & Harry Kargman, Kinga Lampert, Aerin Lauder, Dylan Lauren, Monique Lhuillier, Carolyn Murphy, Emma Myles, Deborah Norville, Amy Robach & Andrew Shue, Paul Shaffer, Anne Thompson, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch, Ingrid Vandebosch & Jeff Gordon, Vera Wang and Gucci Westman.

BCRF has been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship; since the establishment of BCRF 25 years ago, breast cancer mortalities in the U.S. have declined by nearly 40 percent. As the top breast cancer charity in the U.S., BCRF raises more money for metastatic research-and breast cancer research in general-than any other private funder in the world.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images





