Photo Flash: Angela Lansbury and More in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Benefit Reading

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) presented a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the legendary 5-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as "Lady Bracknell." The cast also includes Daniel Davis as "Lane," John Glover as "Reverend Canon Chasuble," Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as "Miss Prism," Simon Jones as "Merriman," Hamish Linklater as "John Worthing," Rebecca Night as "Cecily Cardew," Lily Rabe as "Gwendolen Fairfax" and Tom Rhoads as "Algernon Moncrieff."

Michael Wilson returned to Roundabout to direct this one-night-only special event.

The reading took place on Monday, November 18 at 7:30PM at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).



The Importance of Being Earnest is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette. Dashing men-about-town John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff pursue fair ladies Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. Matters are complicated by the imaginary characters invented by

both men to cover their on-the-sly activities - not to mention the disapproval of Gwendolen's mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell. Wilde's classic production premiered in 1895 at the St. James Theatre in London offering a stinging critique of love, sex and social hypocrisy that remains relevant today. In 2011, Roundabout was honored to have the late, great Brian Bedford direct and star in the most recent production of Wilde's masterpiece on Broadway.







