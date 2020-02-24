Photo Flash: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close Visit UNMASKED at Paper Mill Playhouse
On Saturday, February 22, legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber brought his good friend Glenn Close to see his new show at Paper Mill Playhouse, Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Following the performance, the two celebrities went backstage with Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee to meet and greet the cast, crew and orchestra. See photos from their visit below!
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, Unmasked will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Opening Night is Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 at 7:00pm.
Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), Angel Lozada (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies, Paper Mill's Cinderella), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).
One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in Unmasked, a world-premiere featuring stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. This funny and warm musical portrait, a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.
Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glenn Close, and the Company of UNMASKED
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glenn Close, and the Company of UNMASKED
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glenn Close, and the Company of UNMASKED
