Photo Flash: Al Pacino, Geoffrey Rush And More Star In SIMPLY SHAKESPEARE: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE At Shakespeare Center of L.A.
Legendary actor Al Pacino joined fellow Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush for Simply Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice, a one-night only staged benefit reading to support The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.
Tony Award winner Dan Sullivan reunited Pacino (Shylock) with his Merchant of Venice Broadway stars Lily Rabe (Portia) and Hamish Linklater (Bassanio). All three actors originally appeared in Sullivan's 2010 production for the New York Shakespeare Festival's summer festival in Central Park that quickly transferred to Broadway for a limited sold-out run.
Rush read the role of Antonio and Keith David read the roles of the Duke of Venice and Solerio.
Simply Shakespeare is a 28-year-old annual event to raise awareness and funds to benefit The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. At this event, Oscar winners, Tony winners and Grammy winners unite for a night of impromptu Shakespeare. The honorary Co-Chairs of Simply Shakespeare are Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Al Pacino and Keith David
Val Kilmer and Al Pacino
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
