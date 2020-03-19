Photo Flash: ALADDIN Cast Member Gets Creative with Fantasy Photos of His Son!

Mark DiConzo, an cast member of Aladdin on Broadway, has found a truly adorable way to pass the time throughout the Covid-10 crisis.

To combat anxiety, the actor has made his son, Miles Patton DiConzo, the star of a series of special effects photos. Using a drone, camera, and Photoshop, the actor has superimposed his little boy into a variety of fantasy settings.

Mark says of the series, "It is one of the only therapeutic things I have been able to commit myself to while being out of work and trying to find a new balance during this Broadway shutdown. One of the images shows our little man wearing a Jafar onesie that was a gift from Jonathan Freeman himself!

Many friends and family have expressed that these images have been a welcomed and uplifting break on their timelines from the media coverage of this devastating disease sweeping across the globe."

Check out his creations below!

Photo Credit: Mark DiConzo





