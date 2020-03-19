Photo Flash: ALADDIN Cast Member Gets Creative with Fantasy Photos of His Son!
Mark DiConzo, an cast member of Aladdin on Broadway, has found a truly adorable way to pass the time throughout the Covid-10 crisis.
To combat anxiety, the actor has made his son, Miles Patton DiConzo, the star of a series of special effects photos. Using a drone, camera, and Photoshop, the actor has superimposed his little boy into a variety of fantasy settings.
Mark says of the series, "It is one of the only therapeutic things I have been able to commit myself to while being out of work and trying to find a new balance during this Broadway shutdown. One of the images shows our little man wearing a Jafar onesie that was a gift from Jonathan Freeman himself!
Many friends and family have expressed that these images have been a welcomed and uplifting break on their timelines from the media coverage of this devastating disease sweeping across the globe."
Check out his creations below!
Photo Credit: Mark DiConzo
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)