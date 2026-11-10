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Photo: First Look at Raúl Esparza in GALILEO on Broadway

The cast also features Jeremy Kushnier, Joy Woods and more.

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You can now check out a photo of the new Broadway musical Galileo, ahead of its first Broadway performance tonight, Tuesday, November 10 at 8:00 PM at the Shubert Theatre.

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Galileo is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. The opening night is set for Sunday evening, December 6.

In addition to Mr. Esparza, Galileo stars Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz. They are joined by Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren. Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, "Stranger Things") will alternate as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.

Galileo is the new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they're willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

Photo by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman.

Photo: First Look at Raúl Esparza in GALILEO on Broadway — photo 1 of 1


Raul Esparza


Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman.
Get Galileo Tickets From $71

More on this show: Video: GALILEO Trailer Featuring Raúl Esparza & Voice of Neil deGrasse Tyson · 6/1/2026




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