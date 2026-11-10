Video: PURPLE RAIN's Jordan Fisher Says Prince is ' A Guiding Light'

Jordan Fisher recently appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his upcoming starring role as “The Kid” in the Broadway adaptation of Purple Rain. During the interview, Fisher reflected on Prince's influence on his career and the music industry, calling the late musician a “guiding light” for artists everywhere. Watch the interview in the video!

"23 years I've been working professionally in this space. And within that time, and around that time, I've worn many hats, spent 15 years in LA in the music scene. And of course, everyone in the music scene is deeply inspired by this guy. It's my favorite thing to say, he's everyone's favorite artist, and every artist's favorite artist, every musician's favorite musician. He's been such a guiding light for all of us for so many years."

Featuring over 20 of Prince’s iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones," Purple Rain is an electrifying new musical based on the Grammy- winning album and Oscar-winning film.

Purple Rain will premiere next spring at the Majestic Theatre, beginning previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and officially opening on Monday, April 12, 2027.

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