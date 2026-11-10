🎄 FROM BROADWAY TO HALLMARK! 🎭✨ What happens when a three-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer trades the bright lights of Broadway for a little Christmas magic? Today on The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we're welcoming the wonderful BRISA CARLETON!
Photos: See the Current Broadway Cast of HAMILTON on Stage
The cast features Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton, Donald Webber, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton, Lencia Kebede as Angelica Schuyler.
You can now check out photos of the current cast of Hamilton on Broadway! The current Broadway cast of Hamilton features Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton, Donald Webber, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton, Lencia Kebede as Angelica Schuyler, Amina Faye as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, David Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Simon Longnight as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Jarrod Spector as King George III. The company also includes Reanne Acasio in the ensemble and Adam Ali-Perez as a swing.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Donald Webber Jr
Donald Wabber Jr
Donald Webber Jr
Donald Webber Jr
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