My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Recalls OTHER DESERT CITIES Interruption
She shared how a particularly dramatic moment in the play was disrupted by a bizarre conversation she could hear from the stage.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she recalled an unexpected interruption during a performance of Broadway's Other Desert Cities. She shared how a particularly dramatic moment in the play was disrupted by a bizarre conversation she could hear from the stage. Watch her tell the full story!
"It's the second act of the show, in which a very dramatic turn happens. And it's super serious. And all of a sudden, I swear to you, I hear this: 'No, it's. a salmon wrap! I'm exactly where I was told to go.' This is what I'm hearing."
Other Desert Cities is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, and starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe. Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, January 17, 2027.
Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.
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