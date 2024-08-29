Photo: First Look at Jonathan Bailey in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universal and Amblin have just released new information about the upcoming entry in the Jurassic World franchise, including the title and a first look at some of the main cast.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling THE ONE in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader. Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. Bailey has performed on stage since a young child, playing Tiny Tim in a Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Christmas Carol and then Gavroche in Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre in London. He has since starred in contemporary plays such as South Downs in 2012, The York Realist in 2018, and Cock in 2022; in classical plays like the Royal National Theatre's Othello in 2013 and Chichester Festival Theatre's King Lear in 2017; as well as in musicals, namely the London revival of The Last Five Years in 2016.

More recently, he starred in the 2018 gender-bent production of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Jamie for which he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019. On-screen, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the Regency romance series Bridgerton. Bailey has since starred in the romantic drama miniseries Fellow Travelers. He will next be seen in Part One of the highly anticipated Wicked adaptation.

The series also stars Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer. The movie will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. Take a look at the title treatment and a first look at Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey below.



