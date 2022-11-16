Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre

The cast for Into the Woods includes Christopher Bloch, Kurt Boehm, Simone Brown and more.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.

Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch conducts a 15-person orchestra using Jonathan Tunick's original orchestration. Performances run through January 29, 2023 in Signature's MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

The cast for Into the Woods includes Christopher Bloch (Signature's Assassins, Titanic) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Kurt Boehm (Signature's Assassins, Billy Elliot) as the Steward, Simone Brown (Kensington Arts Theatre's Sweeney Todd, Toby's Dinner Theatre's Rocky) as Rapunzel, Alex De Bard (Signature's RENT, Gun & Powder) as Little Red Riding Hood, Sherri L. Edelen (Signature's Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) as Jack's Mother, Crystal J. Freeman (Toby's Dinner Theatre's Ragtime, ArtsCentric's Dreamgirls) as Cinderella's Mother/Granny, Vincent Kempski (Signature's RENT, Assassins) as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jake Loewenthal (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT) as The Baker, David Merino (Signature's RENT, La Jolla Playhouse's Lempicka) as Jack, Adelina Mitchell (Signature's Gun & Powder, Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man) as Florinda, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's RENT, Passion) as Cinderella, Nova Y. Payton (Signature's The Color Purple, After Midnight) as The Witch, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's She Loves Me, Assassins) as Cinderella's Father, Maria Rizzo (Signature's She Loves Me, A Little Night Music) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Paul Scanlan (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in the Park with George) as Rapunzel's Prince, Erin Weaver (Signature's Company, The Last Five Years) as The Baker's Wife, and Chani Wereley (Olney Theatre Company's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Lucinda. Drake Leach, Julia Wheeler Lennon, Dylan Toms and Casandra Victoria are swings.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader

The cast

Jake Loewenthal and Erin Weaver

Nova Y. Payton

Katie Mariko Murray

Katie Mariko Murray

David Merino

Erin Weaver

The cast

Chani Wereley, Maria Rizzo, and Adelina Mitchell

Paul Scanlan and Vincent Kempski

The cast

Simone Brown

Erin Weaver and Katie Mariko Murray

The cast




