Photo Coverage: WP Theatre Honors Daryl Roth and Beth Hammack at Women of Achievement Awards Gala

Jun. 5, 2018  

Just last night, The Women of Achievement Awards Gala celebrated truly outstanding women who have taken risks, pushed limits, and broken ground in a wide variety of fields. This year honored leaders committed to advancing women's narratives and to sharing women's voices on stage, in film and on television: eleven-time Tony Award winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and Goldman Sachs Treasurer Beth Hammack.

The gala was hosted by Tony Award Winning Actress Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella), and featured special performances by stage and screen actress & activist Krysta Rodriguez (What We're Up Against, "Trial & Error"); a song by 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner Zoe Sarnak performed by Ariana DeBose (Summer, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale), Damon Daunno (Hadestown, The Lucky Ones), and Drama Desk Nominee Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky); star of Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Lilli Cooper; NBC's "The Voice's" Gabriel Violett (Spring Awakening); and Brooklyn's premier Dolly Parton cover band Doll Parts.

Past honorees of the gala include Gloria Steinem, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Redgrave, Audra McDonald, Judi Dench, Debra Messing, Arianna Huffington, Whoopi Goldberg, Chita Rivera and many more.

WP THEATER (formerly known as Women's Project Theater) is the nation's oldest and largest theater company dedicated to developing, producing and promoting the work of female-identified and trans theater artists at every stage in their careers. For nearly four decades we have served as leaders at the forefront of a global movement towards gender parity, and the example we set and the artists we have fostered have grown into to a robust and thriving community of artists in theater and beyond.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ricky Watts, Maggie Robinson and Julia Sirna-Frest

Aaron Pierce

Honoree Beth Hammack

Beth Hammack

Peter Hammack and Beth Hammack

Beth Hammack, Peter Hammack and parents

WP Theatre's Board of Directors-Michael Sag, Lisa Timmel, Aaron Pierce, Margie Weingarten, Stephen M. Rosenberg, Jenna Segal, Laura Beinner, Nancy Schmidt, Sandy Ashendorf, Jessica R. Jenen, David Manella and Lisa McNulty

Jenna Segal (Gala Chair) and Laura Beinner (Gala Chair)

Jenna Segal, Lisa McNulty (Artistic Producing Director) and Laura Beinner

Michael Sag (Managing Director), Jenna Segal, Lisa McNulty and Laura Beinner

Michael Sag, Jenna Segal, Lisa McNulty, Laura Beinner and Sandy Asnendorf

Michael Sag and Lisa McNulty

Lisa McNulty

Lisa McNulty

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Gabriel Violett

Gabriel Violett

Zoe Sarnak and Gabriel Violett

Janet Kagan and Lisa McNulty

Robert Saenz De Viteri and Monica Bill Barnes

Zoe Sarnak

Zoe Sarnak and Lisa McNulty

Michael Sag, Zoe Sarnak and Lisa McNulty

Didi Conn

Didi Conn

WP Theatre Founder Julia Mile's daughter Marya Cohn and her daughters with Lisa McNulty

Honoree's Beth Hannack and Daryl Roth

Daryl Roth

Daryl Roth

Jenna Segal, Laura Beinner, Beth Hammack, Daryl Roth, Lisa McNulty and Michael Sag

Laura Beinner, Beth Hammack, Daryl Roth and Jenna Segal

Rebecca Taichman and Daryl Roth

Kevin Munhall and Margo Seibert

Kevin Munhall and Margo Seibert

Caroline Bowman, Daryl Roth and Carrie St. Louis

Caroline Bowman, Daryl Roth and Carrie St. Louis

Judith Light and Daryl Roth

Judith Light and Daryl Roth

Laura Beinner, Judith Light, Daryl Roth and Jenna Segal

Judith Light

Carrie St. Louis

Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Zoe Sarnak and Ariana DeBose

Margot Seibert, Zoe Sarnak and Ariana DeBose

Daryl Roth and Jordan Roth

Daryl Roth and Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth and Judith Light

Lisa McNulty and Judith Light

Jan E. Leeming and Lisa McNulty

Thomas Luke Clark and Victoria Clark

Thomas Luke Clark and Victoria Clark

Jordan Roth, Daryl Roth, Victoria Clark and Thomas Luke Clark

Daryl Roth and Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

