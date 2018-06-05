Photo Coverage: WP Theatre Honors Daryl Roth and Beth Hammack at Women of Achievement Awards Gala

Just last night, The Women of Achievement Awards Gala celebrated truly outstanding women who have taken risks, pushed limits, and broken ground in a wide variety of fields. This year honored leaders committed to advancing women's narratives and to sharing women's voices on stage, in film and on television: eleven-time Tony Award winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and Goldman Sachs Treasurer Beth Hammack.

The gala was hosted by Tony Award Winning Actress Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella), and featured special performances by stage and screen actress & activist Krysta Rodriguez (What We're Up Against, "Trial & Error"); a song by 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner Zoe Sarnak performed by Ariana DeBose (Summer, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale), Damon Daunno (Hadestown, The Lucky Ones), and Drama Desk Nominee Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky); star of Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Lilli Cooper; NBC's "The Voice's" Gabriel Violett (Spring Awakening); and Brooklyn's premier Dolly Parton cover band Doll Parts.

Past honorees of the gala include Gloria Steinem, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Redgrave, Audra McDonald, Judi Dench, Debra Messing, Arianna Huffington, Whoopi Goldberg, Chita Rivera and many more.

WP THEATER (formerly known as Women's Project Theater) is the nation's oldest and largest theater company dedicated to developing, producing and promoting the work of female-identified and trans theater artists at every stage in their careers. For nearly four decades we have served as leaders at the forefront of a global movement towards gender parity, and the example we set and the artists we have fostered have grown into to a robust and thriving community of artists in theater and beyond.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



