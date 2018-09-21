TORCH SONG
Photo Coverage: The Cast of TORCH SONG Meets the Press

Sep. 21, 2018  

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will begin previews Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at Broadway's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award®winner Mercedes Ruehl. Previews for this limited engagement will begin Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl will be the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stageproduction: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Harvey Fierstein and Moises Kaufman

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Harvey Fierstein and Michael Urie

Mercedes Reuhl

Mercedes Reuhl and Michael Urie

Mercedes Reuhl and Michael Urie

Harvey Fierstein, Mercedes Reuhl and Michael Urie

Mercedes Reuhl, Harvey Fierstein and Michael Urie

Mercedes Reuhl, Harvey Fierstein and Michael Urie

Mercedes Reuhl, Harvey Fierstein and Michael Urie

Mercedes Reuhl

Harvey Fierstein and Mercedes Reuhl

Moises Kaufman, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Reuhl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco, Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein

Richie Jackson, Harvey Fierstein and Michael Urie

Richie Jackson, Harvey Fierstein and Michael Urie

Harvey Fierstein and Moises Kaufman

Moises Kaufman, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Reuhl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco, Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein

Moises Kaufman, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Reuhl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco, Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson, Ward Horton, Moises Kaufman, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Reuhl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco and Michael Hsu Rosen

Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Reuhl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco and Michael Hsu Rosen

Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Reuhl, Michael Urie, Jack DiFalco and Michael Hsu Rosen

Harvey Fierstein

