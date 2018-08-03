PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall

Aug. 3, 2018  

Last night, August 2, the cast and creative team of Pretty Woman the Musical paid tribute to the film's director, the late, great Garry Marshall. Speeches were given by the musical's director Jerry Mitchell, producer Paula Wagner, and Marshall's family, Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, and Barbara Marshall.

Check out photos from the show's curtain call, and the tribute speeches, below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Ezra Knight and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Ezra Knight and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Orfeh, Jason Danieley and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Andy Karl and Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Andy Karl and Samantah Barks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Andy Karl and Samantah Barks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Andy Karl and Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl and Orfeh

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl and Orfeh

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Eric Anderson and Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh and Ezra Knight

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantah Barks and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Samantah Barks, Andy Karl and Orfeh

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Paula Wagner, Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Director Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, Barbara Marshall and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Scott Marshall, Barbara Marshall and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, Barbara Marshall and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, Barbara Marshall and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, Barbara Marshall and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Tommy Bracco and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Tommy Bracco and Jerry Mitchell with cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Tommy Bracco and Jerry Mitchell with cast

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
  • FREEZE FRAME: PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway Celebrates Film Director Garry Marshall
  • FREEZE FRAME: Julia Roberts Returns to Rodeo Drive at PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Supergirl Comes to Sardi's! Melissa Benoist Receives Her Portrait
  • Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Cake Before The Show
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Arrives to 15th Anniversary Performance in Style

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       