Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Bows at Tribute Performance to Garry Marshall
Last night, August 2, the cast and creative team of Pretty Woman the Musical paid tribute to the film's director, the late, great Garry Marshall. Speeches were given by the musical's director Jerry Mitchell, producer Paula Wagner, and Marshall's family, Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, and Barbara Marshall.
Check out photos from the show's curtain call, and the tribute speeches, below!
Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Orfeh, Jason Danieley and Eric Anderson
Andy Karl and Samantah Barks
Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast
Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl and Orfeh
Eric Anderson and Samantha Barks
Samantah Barks and Andy Karl
Paula Wagner, Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantah Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ezra Knight and cast
Kathleen Marshall, Scott Marshall, Barbara Marshall and Jerry Mitchell with cast
Tommy Bracco and Jerry Mitchell with cast
