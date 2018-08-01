Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Arrives to 15th Anniversary Performance in Style
Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.
The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! The cast arrived in style in a decked out Avenue Q taxi cab. Check out the photos below!
AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Avenue Q's 15th Anniversary Taxi
Avenue Q's 15th Anniversary Taxi
Rick Lyon, Trekkie Monster and Lucy The Slut
Rick Lyon, Trekkie Monster and Lucy The Slut
Robert Lopez, Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon
Robert Lopez, Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon
Robert Lopez and Trekkie Monster
Jeff Marx and Trekki Monster
Jeff Marx and Trekki Monster
Jeff Marx and father
Jeff Marx with parents
Jeff Marx and husband Andrew Hawkins
Jeff Marx and husband Andrew Hawkins
Jeff Marx and Family
Stephen Kocis, Josh Fidler, Kevin McCollum and Robyn Goodman