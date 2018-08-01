Avenue Q
Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Arrives to 15th Anniversary Performance in Style

Aug. 1, 2018  

Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.

The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! The cast arrived in style in a decked out Avenue Q taxi cab. Check out the photos below!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Avenue Q's 15th Anniversary Taxi

Avenue Q's 15th Anniversary Taxi

Lucy The Slut

Rick Lyon and Trekkie Monster

Rick Lyon, Trekkie Monster and Lucy The Slut

Rick Lyon, Trekkie Monster and Lucy The Slut

Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez, Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon

Robert Lopez, Trekkie Monster and Rick Lyon

Robert Lopez and Trekkie Monster

Jeff Marx and Trekki Monster

Jeff Marx and Trekki Monster

Jeff Marx

Jeff Marx and father

Jeff Marx with parents

Jeff Marx and husband Andrew Hawkins

Jeff Marx and husband Andrew Hawkins

Jeff Marx and Family

Nick Kohn

Nick Kohn

Stephen Kocis, Josh Fidler, Kevin McCollum and Robyn Goodman

Jeff Marx and Andrew Hawkins

