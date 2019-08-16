SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Photo Coverage: Second Stage Theater Celebrates Opening Night of MAKE BELIEVE

Aug. 16, 2019  

Second Stage Theater is currently presenting the New York premiere of Make Believe. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis.

The final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season, MAKE BELIEVE opened just last night, August 15, at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

When does real life collide with Make Believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis

Susannah Flood

Susannah Flood

Brad Heberlee

Brad Heberlee

Kim Fischer

Kim Fischer

Bess Wohl and Tim McClimon

Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton and Harrison Fox

Rico LeBron

Julian Wanderer

Bella May Mordus

Julian Wanderer and Bella May Mordus

Bella May Mordus, Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Harrison Fox and Julian Wanderer

Michael Greif and Kate Baldwin

Michael Greif and Hannah Greif

Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee

Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee

Julian Wanderer, Harrison Fox and Ryan Foust

Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer and Ryan Foust

Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer, Ryan Foust and Michael Greif

Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer, Ryan Foust, Michael Greif and Carole Rothman

Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino

Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino

Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino

Samantha Mathis, Bess Wohl, Julianna Margulies and Carla Gugino

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies

Jennifer Laura Thompson

Ebony Jo-Ann

Kate Bornstein

Rajiv Joseph

Manu Narayan and Laura Kai Chen

Will Eno

Priscilla Lopez

Eve Ensler

Maulik Pancholy

Suzanne Berman and Tim McClimon

Sally Murphy

Lauren Patten

Carla Gugino

Michael Urie

Will Roland

Mia Sinclair Jeness

Dick Scanlan

David Wilson Barnes and guest

Tripp Cullman and guest

Adam Kantor

Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy

Kate Baldwin

