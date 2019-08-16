Photo Coverage: Second Stage Theater Celebrates Opening Night of MAKE BELIEVE

Second Stage Theater is currently presenting the New York premiere of Make Believe. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis.

The final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season, MAKE BELIEVE opened just last night, August 15, at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

When does real life collide with Make Believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Check out photos from opening night at Ribbon Times Square below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



Samantha Mathis



Susannah Flood



Brad Heberlee



Kim Fischer



Bess Wohl and Tim McClimon



Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton and Harrison Fox



Rico LeBron



Julian Wanderer



Bella May Mordus



Julian Wanderer and Bella May Mordus



Bella May Mordus, Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Harrison Fox and Julian Wanderer



Michael Greif and Kate Baldwin



Michael Greif and Hannah Greif



Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee



Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee



Julian Wanderer, Harrison Fox and Ryan Foust



Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer and Ryan Foust



Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer, Ryan Foust and Michael Greif



Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer, Ryan Foust, Michael Greif and Carole Rothman



Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino



Samantha Mathis, Bess Wohl, Julianna Margulies and Carla Gugino