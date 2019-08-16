Photo Coverage: Second Stage Theater Celebrates Opening Night of MAKE BELIEVE
Second Stage Theater is currently presenting the New York premiere of Make Believe. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis.
The final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season, MAKE BELIEVE opened just last night, August 15, at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).
When does real life collide with Make Believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.
Check out photos from opening night at Ribbon Times Square below!
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton and Harrison Fox
Julian Wanderer
Julian Wanderer and Bella May Mordus
Bella May Mordus, Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Harrison Fox and Julian Wanderer
Michael Greif and Kate Baldwin
Michael Greif and Hannah Greif
Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood and Brad Heberlee
Julian Wanderer, Harrison Fox and Ryan Foust
Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer and Ryan Foust
Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer, Ryan Foust and Michael Greif
Bess Wohl, Susannah Flood, Casey Hilton, Samantha Mathis, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Harrison Fox, Kim Fischer, Ryan Foust, Michael Greif and Carole Rothman
Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino
Samantha Mathis, Bess Wohl, Julianna Margulies and Carla Gugino
Manu Narayan and Laura Kai Chen
Suzanne Berman and Tim McClimon
David Wilson Barnes and guest
Tripp Cullman and guest