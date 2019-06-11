Photo Coverage: Sasson Gabay, Chilina Kennedy & More Get Ready to Launch THE BAND'S VISIT National Tour!

Jun. 11, 2019  

The award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of "Tewfiq" in the upcoming North American tour of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, the role he created in the 2007 film of the same name and most recently played on Broadway.Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed 'Beautiful' actress Chilina Kennedy in the role of "Dina", a role which won a Tony Award for original star Katrina Lenk in 2018.

The cast will also include Jennifer Apple as "Anna," Mike Cefalo as "Telephone Guy," Adam Gabay as "Papi," Marc Ginsburg as "Sammy," Kendal Hartse as "Iris," Joe Joseph as "Haled," Sara Kapner as "Julia," Pomme Koch as "Itzik," Ronnie Malley as "Camal," James Rana as "Simon," Or Schraiber as "Zelger," and David Studwell as "Avrum," along with Danny Burgos, Loren Lester, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman and Bligh Voth.

The tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center on June 25, 2019 and continue on to play Washington, DC beginning on July 9, 2019. THE BAND'S VISIT will play over 32 cities in its first season.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy

Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy

Sasson Gabay and Adam Gabay

Sasson Gabay and Adam Gabay

Chilina Kennedy

Chilina Kennedy

Sasson Gabay and Adam Gabay

Full Cast of the First National Tour of THE BAND'S VISIT

Full Company of the First National Tour of THE BAND'S VISIT

Sasson Gabay, David Yazbek, Chilina Kennedy, David Cromer, and Orin Wolf

David Yazbek, David Cromer, and Orin Wolf

Pomme Koch, Chilina Kennedy, and Adam Gabay

Pomme Koch, Chilina Kennedy, and Adam Gabay

The Band of the First National Tour of THE BAND'S VISIT



