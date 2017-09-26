Photo Coverage: Party with the Cast of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE on Opening Night

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying, critically-acclaimed stage adaption of Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, opened last night, September 25, 2017 in its New York Premiere production at New World Stages. Check out photos from the opening night party below!

Direct from a sold-out London run, A Clockwork Orange is a groundbreaking classic of ultraviolence and sexuality, luring audiences into the glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future with the explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of teenage Droogs.

The play's London star Jonno Davies (Shakespeare in Love, Midsummer Night's Dream, Dracula) makes his New York Stage debut in the role of iconic antihero Alex deLarge, alongside Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as swing.

Widely considered a cultural landmark since its release in 1962, A Clockwork Orange has been declared one of the "100 Greatest Novels of All Time" by both Time Magazine and The Guardian. Kubrick's film, released in 1971, was an immediate hit with American audiences and critics, grossed over ten times its budget, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



