Photo Coverage: New York Theatre Workshop Celebrates Opening Night of THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND

Jul. 31, 2018  

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) presents the New York Premiere of The House That Will Not Stand by Marcus Gardley (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Red Speedo; Pipeline). The play opened just last night, July 30 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th Street New York, NY 10003), for a limited run through Sunday, August 12, 2018.

The cast for The House That Will Not Stand includes Helen Hayes Award nominee Joniece Abbott-Pratt (NBC's "Blindspot," Netflix's "Luke Cage"), Juliana Canfield (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box), Helen Hayes Award nominee Harriett D. Foy (Amélie), Helen Hayes Award winner Lynda Gravátt (This Flat Earth), Nedra McClyde (Marvin's Room), Marie Thomas (Having Our Say) and Tony Award nominee Michelle Wilson (Sweat).

In the heat of summer in 1813, Louisiana passed from France to the United States. On the eve of the transfer, in a house in mourning, freedom hangs in the balance for a steely widow and her three eligible daughters, all free women of color. Inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba, Marcus Gardley's lyrical, nuanced play, The House That Will Not Stand, is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Faye Dunaway

Faye Dunaway and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Faye Dunaway and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Joniece Abbott-Pratt

Joniece Abbott-Pratt

Joniece Abbott-Pratt

Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield

Michelle Wilson

Michelle Wilson

Nedra McClyde

Nedra McClyde

Nedra McClyde

Harriett D. Foy

Harriett D. Foy

Harriett D. Foy

Marie Thomas

Marie Thomas

Lynda Gravatt

Lynda Gravatt

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris and Faye Dunaway

Nedra McClyde, Michelle Wilson and Joniece Abbott-Pratt

Tony Cloer and Faye Dunaway

Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Faye Dunaway, Lileana Blain-Cruz and Nedra McClyde

Juliana Canfield and Jeremy O. Harris

Michelle Wilson, Nedra McClyde, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Lynda Gravatt, Marie Thomas, Harriett D. Foy and Juliana Canfield

Michelle Wilson, Nedra McClyde, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Lynda Gravatt, Marie Thomas, Harriett D. Foy, Juliana Canfield and Michael R. Jackson

Jim Nicola, Michelle Wilson, Nedra McClyde, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Lynda Gravatt, Marie Thomas, Harriett D. Foy, Juliana Canfield and Jeremy Blocker

