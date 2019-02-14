Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Vineyard Theatre's DO YOU FEEL ANGER?

Feb. 14, 2019  

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce that actor and comedian Justin Long will join the cast of the New York premiere of Mara Nelson-Greenberg's Do You Feel Anger?, directed by Margot Bordelon. Performances will begin at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) on Wednesday, March 13 with opening night set for Sunday, March 31.

Justin joins the previously announced cast including Tom Aulino (ON THE TOWN), Ugo Chukwu (WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN), Megan Hill (THE JAZZERCISE PLAY), Greg Keller (Vineyard's THE AMATEURS), and Tiffany Villarin ("The Blacklist"). Additional casting be to announced.

The design team includes scenic design by Laura Jellinek (OKLAHOMA! at St. Ann's Warehouse and Broadway), costume design by Emilio Sosa (THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS), lighting design by Marie Yokoyama (DAYBREAK), and sound design by Palmer Hefferan (SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS).

In Mara Nelson-Greenberg's dazzling dark comedy, Sofia (Villarin) is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency -- and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling. This absurdly funny and potent new play, directed by Margot Bordelon, reminds us that change is not always easy, and may come with unexpected costs.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Margot Bordelon and Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Greg Keller, Ugo Chukwu, Margot Bordelon, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Tiffany Villarin, Megan Hill, Tom Aulino, and Justin Long

Justin Long

Tom Aulino

Ugo Chukwu

Megan Hill

Tiffany Villarin

Greg Kelle

Margot Bordelon

Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Justin Long

Tom Aulino

Ugo Chukwu

Megan Hill

Tiffany Villarin

Greg Keller

Ugo Chukwu

Megan Hill

Tiffany Villarin

Greg Keller

Justin Long

Margot Bordelon and Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Margot Bordelon and Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Margot Bordelon and Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Greg Keller, Ugo Chukwu, Margot Bordelon, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Tiffany Villarin, Megan Hill, Tom Aulino, and Justin Long

