Photo Coverage: Matt Doyle And More Share A Peek At FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE

Freddie Falls in Love, a joyously unrestrained and captivating dance play starring some of today's hottest performers from stage and screen, including Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore, will play a limited theatrical engagement this summer at The Joyce Theater.

Check out a sneak preview of the show below!

Two Broadway favorites will return to lead the cast for this premiere Joyce engagement of Freddie Falls in Love. Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, War Horse) reprises his turn as the lovelorn central character and "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!;Finding Neverland) returns as the woman who sets the action in motion by refusing the man's proposal. The dynamically versatile cast is rounded out by Marc Cardarelli, Katie Drablos, Chantelle Good, Lindsay Janisse, Evan Kasprzak, Tiare Keeno, Kolton Krouse, Heather Lang, Betty Weinberger and Jason Williams.

Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation, the production, under the direction of Al Blackstone, will enjoy a two-week run from July 23-August 4. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Freddie Falls in Love brings a fresh take on popular contemporary dance to The Joyce Theater this summer, marking choreographer Al Blackstone's Joyce debut. Known for his style that blends dance with theatrical storytelling, Blackstone has choreographed to Emmy-nominated effect on "So You Think You Can Dance," as well as extensively for musical theatre and the concert stage. Originally conceived and presented as a fundraiser for Dancers Responding to AIDS, the dance narrative follows a boy on his journey of self-discovery after experiencing heartbreak. Using energy, style, and not a single spoken word, Freddie Falls in Love tells the universal story of how a person can learn to embrace the unknown.'

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Al Blackstone



Matt Doyle



Melanie Moore



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore and Ashley Day



Matt Doyle



Tiare Keeno and Matt Doyle



Tiare Keeno, Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore, Tiare Keeno and Matt Doyle



Tiare Keeno and Matt Doyle



Tiare Keeno and Matt Doyle



Tiare Keeno and Matt Doyle



Tiare Keeno, Chantelle Good, Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore, Chantelle Good and Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Melanie Moore and Matt Doyle during a press Sneak-Peek for The Joyce Theater's presentation of "Freddie Falls in Love" at Gibney Dance on July 15, 2019 in New York City.



Melaniew Moore and Matt Doyle



Melanie Moore and Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore



Al Blackstone



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Melanie Moore and Ashley Day



Melanie Moore and Ashley Day



Ashley Day and Matt Doyle



Ashley Day



Matt Doyle abnd cast



Matt Doyle and cast



Matt Doyle and cast



Ashley Day



The cast



Evan Kasprzak and Matt Doyle



Evan Kasprzak



Evan Kasprzak



Matt Doyle and Evan Kasprzak



Matt Doyle and Evan Kasprzak



Matt Doyle and Evan Kasprzak



Matt Doyle and Evan Kasprzak



Matt Doyle



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Ashley Day



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Matt Doyle and Ashley Day



Choreographer Al Blackstone with company



Choreographer Al Blackstone and company



Melanie Moore, Al Blackstone and Matt Doyle



Melanie Moore, Al Blackstone and Matt Doyle