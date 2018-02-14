Photo Coverage: Lea Salonga, John Leguizamo, Keegan-Michael Key & More Talk Broadway's Future at the Theatre Forward Broadway Roundtable

Earlier this month, Theatre Forward and UBS hosted the 15th Annual Broadway Roundtable, moderated by Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre. The exclusive luncheon explored the current Broadway landscape with some of Broadway's leading players and stars, with a panel that included Heather A. Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing; Keegan-Michael Key, Emmy-winning actor, comedian, writer and producer (Meteor Shower, Hamlet, "Key and Peele"); John Leguizamo, Emmy and Obie Award-winning actor and playwright (Latin History for Morons, Freak, Mambo Mouth); Daryl Roth, award-winning Broadway producer (Kinky Boots, Indecent); Lea Salonga, Tony Award-winning actor (Once On This Island, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables) and Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the Tony-nominated and Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning songwriting and book-writing team behind Come From Away.

The theme of this year's roundtable, New Frontiers in Theatre, focused on the stories on stage and in the community and how those tales can make an impact. The Roundtable also served as a kick-off for the 2018 Theatre Forward Chairman's Awards Gala, which will be held on Monday, April 9 at The Pierre Hotel and celebrate Theatre Forward's 40th Anniversary.

Theatre Forward is devoted to advancing the American theatre and its communities by providing funding and other resources to the country's leading nonprofit theatres. Through its network of leading corporate, foundation and individual funders, as well as regional theatres, Theatre Forward aims to increase access and opportunity for all to experience theatre that builds community and sets the stage for individual achievement by advancing strong theatre and educating through theatre.

Theatre Forward is an association of institutional nonprofit theatres located in 19 cities across the country.

Theatre Forward, formerly National Corporate Theatre Fund, was created in 1977 by our 10 founding member theatres. Today, Theatre Forward theatres include The Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alley Theatre, ALLIANCE THEATRE, American Conservatory Theater, American Repertory Theater, Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, Cleveland Play House, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Old Globe, Seattle Repertory Theatre and Trinity Repertory Company, and Walnut Street Theatre.

For more information, please visit theatreforward.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

