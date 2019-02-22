Photo Coverage: Joel Grey & More Celebrate Opening Night of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Feb. 22, 2019  

The critically-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish opened just last night at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St.) for a limited engagement through June 30, 2019.

The unprecedented success of this Yiddish language production of Fiddler - which is accompanied with English and Russian supertitles was presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place) and extended and sold out four times following its premiere there on July 4, 2018. It ran through December 30, 2018.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes, Broadway veteran Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe tevko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

Photo Credit: Monroe Scott

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Take Their Bows

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Joel Grey and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak

Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak

Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Steven Skybell and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Steven Skybell and Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell and Jennifer Babiak

Lead Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Lead Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Lead Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Female Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Female Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Female Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Male Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Male Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Male Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Zalman Mlotek and Regina Spektor

Regina Spektor

Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman, and Mikhl Yashinsky

Rosie Jo Neddy

Cast Members of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Michael Einav

CameRon Johnson

