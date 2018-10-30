Photo Coverage: Inside Bette Midler's Annual HULAWEEN - 'In the Cosmos'

Bette Midler hosted her annual Hulaween event, with this year's theme being 'Hulaween in the Cosmos.'

Adorned in elaborate theme-fitting costumes, guests included Frankie Grande, Jane Krakowski, Gavin Creel, Jennifer Simard and many more.

Bette Midler recently closed her run in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! for which she won a Tony.

Previously to Hello, Dolly!, Midler was seen on Broadway in I'LL EAT YOU LAST in 2015, starring as the legendary Hollywood agent Mengers in her first Broadway appearance in almost 40 years. Written by John Logan, I'LL EAT YOU LAST was directed on Broadway by Joe Mantello.



Midler began her legendary career as an entertainer in 1965, in New York, where she developed the trademark act that would make her one of the most renowned talents of her generation. Her debut album, 1972's The Divine Miss M set her on the path that has led her to earn Grammys, Emmys, Golden Globes and Academy Award nominations in a career that has spanned over 40 years. She has toured the world, sold millions of albums, published two books and appeared in over two dozen films, including The Rose, Beaches, Ruthless People, Hocus Pocus, First Wives Club and For The Boys.

Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project hosts the 22nd Annual Hulaween Event "Hulaween in the Cosmos" at St. John the Divine on October 29, 2018 in New York City.



