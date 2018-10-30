Photo Coverage: Inside Bette Midler's Annual HULAWEEN - 'In the Cosmos'

Oct. 30, 2018  

Bette Midler hosted her annual Hulaween event, with this year's theme being 'Hulaween in the Cosmos.'

Adorned in elaborate theme-fitting costumes, guests included Frankie Grande, Jane Krakowski, Gavin Creel, Jennifer Simard and many more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Bette Midler recently closed her run in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! for which she won a Tony.

Previously to Hello, Dolly!, Midler was seen on Broadway in I'LL EAT YOU LAST in 2015, starring as the legendary Hollywood agent Mengers in her first Broadway appearance in almost 40 years. Written by John Logan, I'LL EAT YOU LAST was directed on Broadway by Joe Mantello.

Midler began her legendary career as an entertainer in 1965, in New York, where she developed the trademark act that would make her one of the most renowned talents of her generation. Her debut album, 1972's The Divine Miss M set her on the path that has led her to earn Grammys, Emmys, Golden Globes and Academy Award nominations in a career that has spanned over 40 years. She has toured the world, sold millions of albums, published two books and appeared in over two dozen films, including The Rose, Beaches, Ruthless People, Hocus Pocus, First Wives Club and For The Boys.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Bette Midler

"Hulaween in the Cosmos"

"Hulaween in the Cosmos"

"Hulaween in the Cosmos"

"Hulaween in the Cosmos"

Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project hosts the 22nd Annual Hulaween Event "Hulaween in the Cosmos" at St. John the Divine on October 29, 2018 in New York City.

Bette Midler

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Michael Kors

Lance LePere

Lance LePere and Michael Kors

Michael Kors

Michael Kors

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Michael Kors, Jane Krakowski and Lance LePere

Lance LePere, Jane Krakowski and Michael Kors

Jane Krakowski and Michael Kors

Jane Krakowski and Michael Kors

Jane Krakowski and Michael Kors

Jane Krakowski and Michael Kors

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg

Deborah Harry

Deborah Harry

Deborah Harry and Matt Katz Bowen

Deborah Harry

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel, Henry Gottfried, Aaron Kaburick, Michael Hartung and Christian Dante

Gavin Creel, Henry Gottfried, Aaron Kaburick, Michael Hartung and Christian Dante

Gavin Creel

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg and Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Bette Midler with Knights of the Galaxy

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Franke Grande

Daniel Sinasohn, Mike Bohl and Frankie Grande

Bette Midler and Frankie Grande

Wynton Marsalis and Bette Midler

Mica Ertegun, Wynton Marsalis and Bette Midler

Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis, Mica Ertegun and Bette Midler

Wynton Marsalis and Bette Midler

Jane Krakowski

Sophie von Haselberg

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande

Bette Midler and Frankie Grande

Bette Midler and Frankie Grande

Bette Midler, Daniel Sinasohn, Mike Bohl and Frankie Grande

Bette Midler

Bette Midler and Carmen Ruby Floyd

Bette Midler and Carmen Ruby Floyd

Bette Midler and Carmen Ruby Floyd

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Donald Trump

Daniel Stewart

Daniel Stewart

Jon Recor

Jon Recor

Richard Riaz Yoder

Richard Riaz Yoder

Phillip Attmore

Michael Kors and Jane Krakowski

Darcy Stacom

Darcy Stacom

Nancy Matta

Nancy Matta

Nancy Poses

Nancy Poses

Nancy Hargreaves

Nancy Hargreaves

Guest

Gavin Creel and Henry Gottfried

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel and Henry Gottfried

Gavin Creel

Bette Midler

