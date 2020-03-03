Photo Coverage: Go Inside Atlantic Theater Company's Couple's Choice Gala

Just last night, Atlantic Theater Company presented their 35th Anniversary Gala, Couples' Choice, at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). This year, Atlantic asked a few exciting power couples to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it.

Among the celebrity couples were Emmy Award nominee Rose Byrne (Atlantic Acting School alumna, Like A Boss) & Emmy and Tony Award winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman); Emmy Award winner Ted Danson ("The Good Place," Atlantic's 10x20) & Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"); Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet) & Nicolette Robinson (Waitress); Clark Gregg (Atlantic Ensemble member, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") & Jennifer Grey (Bittersweet Symphony); and Tony & Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown) & Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Anastasia).



Couples' Choice honored Olaf Olafsson for his extraordinary leadership as Atlantic's Board Chair since 2006.

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions make up more than 25% of the total donations to Atlantic in an entire season and will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development activities and arts education initiatives for more than 4,000 public school students across New York City. These educational programs give children from underserved backgrounds the increasingly rare opportunity to express themselves creatively and promote in-school engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broksi





