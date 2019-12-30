Year End 2019
Photo Coverage: Celebrating Broadway Debuts That Made A Splash in 2019

The gifts have been opened, the feasts have been eaten and the merriment has been had. As the holiday season comes to a close and we countdown the final hours of the year, we're getting ready to ring in 2020 by looking back.

Below, check out a collection of photos from some of the big Broadway debuts of the year, including stars like Jeremy Pope, Stephanie Styles, Vanessa Carlton and more!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Walter McBride

