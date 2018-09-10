Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard made her debut at The Green Room 42 on September 9 at 7:00 PM. Celebrated for her featured Broadway roles in Hello, Dolly!, Disaster! and more, Simard premiered her show "Stigma" that celebrates the crazy in all of us, with laughs, tears, and rock-n-roll, featuring songs by some of her favorite artists.

BroadwayWorld was there for her big debut. Check out photos below from when he friends, including Broadway legends Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and many more, visited her backstage!

The evening was conceived by Jennifer Simard, directed by Thomas Caruso and had musical direction and arrangements by Steve Marzullo. Lael Van Keuren and Maggie McDowell serve as backup vocalists. "Stigma" featured imagery by Sarah Jenkins Photography and makeup by Amanda Thesen Beauty.

Jennifer Simard is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, two-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include: Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (starring opposite Mo Rocca) and the original companies ofSister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Her film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens" and "Younger." Follow her on Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



