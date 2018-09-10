Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42

Sep. 10, 2018  

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard made her debut at The Green Room 42 on September 9 at 7:00 PM. Celebrated for her featured Broadway roles in Hello, Dolly!, Disaster! and more, Simard premiered her show "Stigma" that celebrates the crazy in all of us, with laughs, tears, and rock-n-roll, featuring songs by some of her favorite artists.

BroadwayWorld was there for her big debut. Check out photos below from when he friends, including Broadway legends Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and many more, visited her backstage!

The evening was conceived by Jennifer Simard, directed by Thomas Caruso and had musical direction and arrangements by Steve Marzullo. Lael Van Keuren and Maggie McDowell serve as backup vocalists. "Stigma" featured imagery by Sarah Jenkins Photography and makeup by Amanda Thesen Beauty.

Jennifer Simard is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, two-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include: Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (starring opposite Mo Rocca) and the original companies ofSister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Her film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens" and "Younger." Follow her on Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jeremy Kushnier and Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Rebecca Luker and Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Simard and Gavin Creel

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Bonnie Milligan and Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Bernadette Peters and Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Bernadette Peters and Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Betty Buckley and Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Betty Buckley

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Victor Garber, Jennifer Simard and Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Mo Rocca

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Mark William

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Richard Ridge, Jennifer Simard, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
David Hyde Pierce and Jennifer Simard

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
David Hyde Pierce and Jennifer Simard backstage after "Stigma" on September 9, 2018 at the Green Room 42 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Douglas Sills

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Max Crumm

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Mo Rocca, Jennifer Simard and Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Dan Fortune, Danny Burstein and Daniel Dunlow

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard and Brother

Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
Jennifer Simard

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
  • FREEZE FRAME: Neil Simon Memorial Tribute Set Up Outside the Neil Simon Theatre
  • Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway
  • Up On The Marquee: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Takes Over the Shubert!
  • Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
  • Photo Coverage: Director Christian Borle and the Cast of POPCORN FALLS Meet the Press

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       