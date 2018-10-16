Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor, Betsy Wolfe, Ana Gasteyer, and More Perform in BEST IN SHOWS Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below

Oct. 16, 2018  

Last night was the annual Best in Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society. The show featured some of Broadway's best, with special guest appearances by adorable four-legged friends. 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, also honored Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Rudetsky was awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Rudetsky also served as host and music director, as he has for the past four benefits.

This year's Best in Shows featured performances by Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, "Saturday Night Live"), Joanna Gleason (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other), Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Lestat), Christine Pedi (Host, Sirius XM Radio, Spamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, "Smash"), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, The Last Five Years) and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Bullets Over Broadway), with special guest appearances by two and four-legged friends.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Honoree Seth Rudetsky

Joanna Gleason

Joanna Gleason

Joanna Gleason

Christine Pedi

Christine Pedi

Christine Pedi

Adam Kantor

Trixie and Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor

Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Bill Berloni

Seth Rudetsky, Sheik of Araby and Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe and Sheik of Araby

Betsy Wolfe and Sheik of Araby

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba

Karen Ziemba

Hugh Panero

Hugh Panero

Hugh Panero

Hugh Panero

Seth Rudetsky, Mabel and Kate Rockwell

Mabel and Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Mabel and Kate Rockwell

Sierra Boggess and Lindsay Mendez

Sierra Boggess and Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Sierra Boggess and Lindsay Mendez

Sierra Boggess

Adam Kantor and Sheik of Araby

Bill Berloni

Sheik of Araby and James Snyder

Sheik of Araby and James Snyder

Sheik of Araby and James Snyder

Andrea McArdle

Andrea McArdle

Andrea McArdle

Andrea McArdle

Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer holding the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Seth Rudetsky and James Snyder

Kevin Chamberlin

Kevin Chamberlin

Kevin Chamberlin

Kevin Chamberlin

Adam Kantor and his Grandmother

