Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor, Betsy Wolfe, Ana Gasteyer, and More Perform in BEST IN SHOWS Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below
Last night was the annual Best in Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society. The show featured some of Broadway's best, with special guest appearances by adorable four-legged friends. 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, also honored Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky.
Rudetsky was awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Rudetsky also served as host and music director, as he has for the past four benefits.
This year's Best in Shows featured performances by Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, "Saturday Night Live"), Joanna Gleason (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other), Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Lestat), Christine Pedi (Host, Sirius XM Radio, Spamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, "Smash"), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, The Last Five Years) and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Bullets Over Broadway), with special guest appearances by two and four-legged friends.
