Photo Coverage: Adam Kantor, Betsy Wolfe, Ana Gasteyer, and More Perform in BEST IN SHOWS Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below

Last night was the annual Best in Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society. The show featured some of Broadway's best, with special guest appearances by adorable four-legged friends. 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, also honored Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky.

Rudetsky was awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Rudetsky also served as host and music director, as he has for the past four benefits.

This year's Best in Shows featured performances by Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, "Saturday Night Live"), Joanna Gleason (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other), Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Lestat), Christine Pedi (Host, Sirius XM Radio, Spamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, "Smash"), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, The Last Five Years) and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Bullets Over Broadway), with special guest appearances by two and four-legged friends.

Honoree Seth Rudetsky



Joanna Gleason



Joanna Gleason



Joanna Gleason



Christine Pedi



Christine Pedi



Christine Pedi



Adam Kantor



Trixie and Adam Kantor



Adam Kantor



Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Bill Berloni



Seth Rudetsky, Sheik of Araby and Betsy Wolfe



Betsy Wolfe



Betsy Wolfe and Sheik of Araby



Betsy Wolfe and Sheik of Araby



Marc Shaiman



Marc Shaiman



Marc Shaiman



Karen Ziemba



Karen Ziemba



Karen Ziemba



Hugh Panero



Hugh Panero



Hugh Panero



Hugh Panero



Seth Rudetsky, Mabel and Kate Rockwell



Mabel and Kate Rockwell



Kate Rockwell



Kate Rockwell



Mabel and Kate Rockwell



Sierra Boggess and Lindsay Mendez



Sierra Boggess and Lindsay Mendez



Lindsay Mendez



Lindsay Mendez



Sierra Boggess and Lindsay Mendez



Sierra Boggess



Adam Kantor and Sheik of Araby



Bill Berloni



Sheik of Araby and James Snyder



Sheik of Araby and James Snyder



Sheik of Araby and James Snyder



Andrea McArdle



Andrea McArdle



Andrea McArdle



Andrea McArdle



Ana Gasteyer



Ana Gasteyer



Ana Gasteyer



Ana Gasteyer holding the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Seth Rudetsky and James Snyder



Kevin Chamberlin



Kevin Chamberlin



Kevin Chamberlin



Kevin Chamberlin



Adam Kantor and his Grandmother