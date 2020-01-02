Photo Coverage: A Look Back on the Most Memorable Performances of 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, we're taking a look back on some of the most memorable performances of the year.

In addition to some wonderful Broadway productions, 2019 saw a benefit reading of On the 20th Century, The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center, Working at City Center Encores!, MCP's The Scarlet Pimpernel, and many more.

Take a look back at some photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston, Dan Butler, Richard Kind, Paul Alexander Nolan with castduring the Roundabout Theatre Company One-Night Only Benefit Reading Curtain Call for "Twentieth Century" at Studio 54 on April 29, 2019 in New York City.



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin during the Roundabout Theatre Company One-Night Only Benefit Reading Curtain Call for "Twentieth Century" at Studio 54 on April 29, 2019 in New York City.



Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for the Roundabout Theatre Production of "True West" at the American Airlines Theatre on January 24, 2019 in New York City.



Ethan Hawke during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for the Roundabout Theatre Production of "True West" at the American Airlines Theatre on January 24, 2019 in New York City.



Gary Wilmes, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Marylouise Burke during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for the Roundabout Theatre Production of "True West" at the American Airlines Theatre on January 24, 2019 in New York City.



Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Tessa Grady and Javier Munoz during the Opening Night performance bows for ENCORES! Off-Center production of "Working - A Musical" at New York City Center on June 26, 2019 in New York City.



Santino Fantana during the Broadway Opening Night of "Tootsie" at The Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



John Behlmann, Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles, Reg Rogers and cast during the Broadway Opening Night of "Tootsie" at The Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez during the rehearsal for The Kennedy Center production of "The Who's Tommy" at the New 42nd Street on April 11, 2019 in New York City.



Casey Cott and cast during the rehearsal for The Kennedy Center production of "The Who's Tommy" at the New 42nd Street on April 11, 2019 in New York City.



Adrienne Warren during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night Curtain Call at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City.



Adrienne Warren and Tina Turner during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night Curtain Call at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City.



Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night Curtain Call at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City.



Charlie Franklin, Phyllida Lloyd, Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner, Adrienne Warren and Katori Hall with cast during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Opening Night Curtain Call at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City.



Lucie Arnaz and Robert Klein during the curtain call bows for "They're Playing Our Song" Concert Benefit for The Actors Fund at the Music Box Theatre on February 11, 2019 in New York City.



Housso Semon, Andrew Fitch, Ivy Auston, Hugh Panaro, Lucie Arnaz, Robert Klein, Debbie Gravitte and Hal Shane during the curtain call bows for "They're Playing Our Song" Concert Benefit for The Actors Fund at the Music Box Theatre on February 11, 2019 in New York City.



Debbie Gravitte and Lucie Arnaz during the curtain call bows for "They're Playing Our Song" Concert Benefit for The Actors Fund at the Music Box Theatre on February 11, 2019 in New York City.



Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, and James Harkness starring in "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations" after their first Broadway preview performance at The Imperial Theatre on February 28, 2019 in New York City.



Barbra Streisand in Concert on August 3, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Tom Sturridge during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call of "Sea Wall / A Life" at the Hudson Theatre on August 08, 2019 in New York City.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call of "Sea Wall / A Life" at the Hudson Theatre on August 08, 2019 in New York City.



Katharine McPhee and Drew Gehling with cast during her curtain call bows as she returns to "Waitress" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on November 25, 2019 in New York City.



Katharine McPhee and Delaney Quinn during her curtain call bows as she returns to "Waitress" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on November 25, 2019 in New York City.



Amber Gray during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast performing during the MCP Production of "The Scarlet Pimpernel" Concert at the David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 in New York City.



Tony Yazbeck performing during the MCP Production of "The Scarlet Pimpernel" Concert at the David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 in New York City.



Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes performing during the MCP Production of "The Scarlet Pimpernel" Concert at the David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 in New York City.



Jack O'Brien during The "Mr. Abbott" Award 2019 performances at The French Institute Alliance Francaise on 3/25/2019 in New York City.



Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call bows for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25, 2019 in New York City.



Will Chase and Kelli O'Hara during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Kiss Me, Kate" at Studio 54 on March 14, 2019 in New York City.



Stephanie Styles and Corbin Bleu during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Kiss Me, Kate" at Studio 54 on March 14, 2019 in New York City.



Stephanie Styles during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Kiss Me, Kate" at Studio 54 on March 14, 2019 in New York City.



Johnny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Ink" at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 24, 2019 in New York City.



Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for the MTC production of "The Height Of The Storm" at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 24, 2019 in New York City.



Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page performing at the TCG Gala at the Edison Ballroom on February 4, 2019 in New York City.



Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, Rachel Clavkin, Anais Mitchell, David Neumann, Eva Noblezada, Afra Hines and Timothy Hughes with cast during Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Hadestown' at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Ahmad Simmons, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, Kimberly Marable and John Krause during Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Hadestown' at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald during the Opening Night Curtain Call for "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" at the Broadhurst Theatre on May 29, 2019 in New York City.



Arin Arbus, Terrence McNally, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon during the Opening Night Curtain Call for "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune" at the Broadhurst Theatre on May 29, 2019 in New York City.



Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham, Max von Essen and Nick Adams during the rehearsal performance of "Falsettos" at the New Ripley Grier on January 25, 2019 in New York City.



Max von Essen and Nick Adams during the rehearsal performance of "Falsettos" at the New Ripley Grier on January 25, 2019 in New York City.



Lin-Manuel Miranda makes a surprise appearance during a Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/20/2019 in New York City.



Marc dela Cruz, Elizabeth Judd, Greg Treco, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Sasha Hollinger with Lin-Manuel Miranda making a surprise appearance during a Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/20/2019 in New York City.



Heidi Schreck during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of "What The Constitution Means To Me" at the Hayes Theatre on March 31, 2019 in New York City.



Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams and Mike Iveson during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of "What The Constitution Means To Me" at the Hayes Theatre on March 31, 2019 in New York City.



Carmen Cusack and Ben Davis during the Curtain Call for the closing Night performance of Encores! "Call Me Madam" at City Center on February 10, 2019 in New York City.



Carol Kane and Darrell Hammond during the Curtain Call for the closing Night performance of Encores! "Call Me Madam" at City Center on February 10, 2019 in New York City.



Keri Russell during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for Landford Wilson's "Burn This" at Hudson Theatre on April 15, 2019 in New York City.



Keri Russell and Adam Driver during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for Landford Wilson's "Burn This" at Hudson Theatre on April 15, 2019 in New York City.



Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Beetlejuice" at The Winter Garden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.



Sophia Anne Caruso during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Beetlejuice" at The Winter Garden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.



Adam Dannheisser, Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Beetlejuice" at The Winter Garden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.



Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman during the "Beetlejuice" Celebrates 100th Performance on Broadway with Big Sandy the Sandworm, Shrunken Head Guy and a cake designed by Carloâa??a??s Bakery at the Winter Garden Theatre on July 23, 2019 in New York City.



Anais Mitchell during the DGf Salon with Anais Mitchell at the Kara Uterberg Residence on June 3, 2019 in New York City.



Annette Benning during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "All My Sons" at The American Airlines Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Tracy Letts, Annette Bening and Benjamin Walker during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "All My Sons" at The American Airlines Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Michael Hayden, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Hampton Fluker, Francesca Carpanini, Tracy Letts, Annette Bening, Benjamin Walker, Jenni Barber, Monte Green, Alexander Bello and Nehal Joshi during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "All My Sons" at The American Airlines Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Tracy Letts and Annette Bening during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "All My Sons" at The American Airlines Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Wesley Taylor, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan during the opening night performance curtain call bows for the MCC Theater's 'Alice By Heart' at The Robert W. Wilson Theater Space on February 26, 2019 in New York City.



Zachary Infante, Catherine Ricafort, Wesley Taylor, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Grace McLean, Andrew Kober, Noah Gavin, Heath Saunders, Zachary Downer with cast during the opening night performance curtain call bows for the MCC Theater's 'Alice By Heart' at The Robert W. Wilson Theater Space on February 26, 2019 in New York City.



Reeve Carney during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Andre De Shields during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Patrick Page and Anais Mitchell during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call bows for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25, 2019 in New York City.



Lena Hall and Bradley Dean during Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell - The Musical" - Open Rehearsal at New York City Center on July 30, 2019 in New York City.



Andre Polec during Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell - The Musical" - Open Rehearsal at New York City Center on July 30, 2019 in New York City.



Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean performing in The 2nd Annual Night Divine Holiday Concert at the Apollo Theatre on December 16, 2019 in New York City.