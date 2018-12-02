Performance of ANNIE at 5th Avenue Theatre Cancelled Due to 'Security Threat'

Today's 1:30pm performance of Annie at 5th Avenue Theatre was cancelled due to a "security threat." Tonight's performance will go on as scheduled.

The company gave the following statement:

Due to a security threat, The 5th Avenue Theatre was forced to cancel the matinee performance of Annie on Sunday, December 2. Seattle Police Department was contacted and is conducting an investigation.



"We consider the safety of our guests, staff, and artists to be our highest priority," said Managing Director Bernadine C. Griffin. "After receiving this threat, we made the difficult decision to cancel the performance to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the audience, onstage, and behind the scenes."



After working with officers at SPD, The 5th feels confident in proceeding with the evening performance of Annie as scheduled.



Guests whose tickets were affected by the cancellation are encouraged to contact The 5th at 206.625.1900 starting at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 3 to exchange their tickets for another show.

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Annie is now playing through December 30, 2018. The 5th introduces Visesia Fakatoufifita of Tacoma, WA, and Faith Young of Kent, WA, who make their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts alternating the title role.

Joining them and the previously announced Timothy McCuen Piggee as Oliver Warbucks and Cynthia Jones as Miss Hannigan are Dane Stokinger as Rooster, Jessica Skerritt as Grace, Cheyenne Casebier as Lily, and Tony Lawson as FDR. The cast is completed by a stellar group of local talent and 5th Avenue Theatre favorites that play the girls in Miss Hannigan's orphanage and the ensemble of Hooverville-ites, New Yorkers, and more. High school students that are part of The 5th's Rising Star Project are also included in the ensemble.

Single tickets for Annie are on sale now and subscriptions are still available online at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

