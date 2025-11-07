Percussia to Present MURMURATION Concert At The Brownson Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Percussia will present a special concert on Sunday, November 16 at 2:00 PM in celebration of its new Neuma Records album release Murmuration at The Brownson Center at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Percussia will perform selections from the album, which includes works by composers Bill Clark, Carlo Nicolau, Alexis Lamb, Ljova, Matthew Welch and Dennis Tobenski. Nicolau, Ljova and Tobenski will join members of Percussia in a Q & A as part of the performance. More about the release at https://percussia.bandcamp.com/album/murmuration.

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon & Frank Cassara, percussion, Susan Jolles, harp & piano, Ljova, violin & fadolin, and Margaret Lancaster, flute. Guest artist will be soprano Melissa Fogerty.

There will be a reception following the performance and Murmuration CDs will be available for sale.

Percussia's performance is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please RSVP to 347-878-6613 or at https://www.friendsofmaplegrove.org/events/sun-11-16-25-percussia-concert-2-pm-3-30-pm. This Percussia presentation is ADA accessible. Free parking. For MTA transportation information, visit https://www.mta.info/.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon, Jackson Heights, Queens-based Percussia's unique and varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries.