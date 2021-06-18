Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish Will Produce New Musical Dance Dramedy THROW IT BACK, Starring Shahadi Wright Joseph

Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish will produce a new musical dance dramedy called Throw It Back, Deadline reports. The upcoming film is set to be launched at the virtual Cannes market.

The film will star Shahadi Wright Joseph, who voiced Young Nala in the recent live-action remake of The Lion King. Haddish will also appear in the cast, in a supporting role.

Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.

The dance-filled musical dramedy is set to a soundtrack of southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.

Shadae Lamar Smith will make his feature directorial debut, having served as resident music video director for Will.i.am. The screenplay was written by Smith and 2021 Film Independent Screenwriting Fellow Rochée Jeffrey (Woke).

Feigco Entertainment's Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, Rochée Jeffrey, and She Ready Production's Tiffany Haddish and Melanie Clark are producing. Feigco's Lynne Hedvig is executive producing.

