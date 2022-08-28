Patti Murin, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: MOSTLY SOUL, BELOVED HITS FROM MOTOWN TO BROADWAY - AUGUST 29- SEPTEMBER 1 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on September 1 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"Mr. Young sings classics with such an angelic voice and flawless technique that even those who object to the idea of teeny-bopper pop in the shrine of the American songbook would have to give in." - The Wall Street Journal

John Lloyd Young is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys, as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. In John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul, Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway, Young leaves virtually no stone unturned as he interprets the greatest hits of Little Anthony, The Platters, Sam Cooke, Smokey, Luther and, yes, some Jersey Boys, too. It's Mostly Soul!

Music direction by Tommy Faragher.

$85-105 cover charge. $140-165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN - AUGUST 29 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a new musical in concert: Siren. This full-length musical follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Dillon Feldman (composer/writer) weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family-the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into-as well as the origins of conflict and mythology.

Featuring Leana Rae Concepcion, Nadia Dandashi, Allison Griffith, Marcy Harriell, Troy Iwata, Jillian Louis, Brittney Mack, Danny Marin, Kim Onah, Amy Spanger, and Monica Tulia Ramirez.

Music direction by Cynthia Meng.

Additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Siren is a new musical produced by Danny Marin of Con Limón Productions and is in development with the support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DANTÉ HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE - AUGUST 30 AT 9:30 PM

Vocalists Danté Harrell and Abigail Aldridge present an eclectic jazz-flavored evening of mid-century American music and show business highlights. Composers covered include Irving Berlin, John Wallowitch, and Dizzy Gillespie. There are mini tributes to Ray Charles and Josephine Baker.

The singers are beautifully supported by Kuni Mikami, Lionel Hampton's pianist, acoustic bassist Jon Roche, and percussionist Luther Allison. Their glamorous dancer Amber Lyons will make a cameo appearance.

Danté has a classical backround and is always in demand; Abigail is a popular milliner and jazz singer, there will be harmonies and hats!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RUNAROUND BY STEWART ALDEN TABLER IN CONCERT - AUGUST 31 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a musical evening featuring a concert presentation of The Runaround, an electronic musical about the journey of Abel, an Amish misfit! What happens when the headlines hit home in a community that does not read the newspaper? Because of their beliefs, an Amish community quickly forgives violent actions of an outsider, while shunning an innocent misfit of their own. Tragedy strikes as Abel is embarking upon Rumspringa. Caught as the star of the headline and shunned from the community, Abel runs around in self-discovery. In an unforgettable celebration of Stewart Alden Tabler's debut musical, experience the first public presentation of this work!

Directed by Ciara Renée.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TORI PALIN: SHOWS THAT SHAPED ME - SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30 PM

Fresh off of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's hit Off-Broadway musical Harmony, Tori Palin makes her 54 Below Debut in Shows That Shaped Me. Join Tori for an evening of stories and songs that encapsulate the journey of what it took to get her to where she is today. Featuring music from RENT, tick, tick... BOOM!, Nine, City of Angels, and many more, Tori will dive into her deep bonds to works that inspire her.

Learn of her connections to Jonathan Larson, what it means to come from an Italian American family in New Jersey, and the path to building a career in musical theater. Through exploring these diverse songs and characters, Tori will share that we all have unique experiences that help build our individual life stories, which at the end of the day is what brings us together.

Music direction by Chase McCall.

Featuring Sam Brackley, Michael Drolet, Rebecca Monk, Jasmine Overbaugh, Steve Raymond, Brian Silver, and Rosie Webber.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE CLASS OF 2021 - SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7:00 PM

Forever 21: Ithaca College Class of 2021

Our final year in college had ended abruptly due to Covid-19. As a result, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate our senior year the way that we had planned. However, we knew this was not the end of our journey together. After almost two years later, the Ithaca College Class of 2021 will officially make their 54 Below debut reminiscing on their 21 year old memories. The evening will include a variety of tunes from musical theatre, pop, rock, soul, and R&B.

Featuring the Class of 2021: Ali Bourzgui, Jaden Boyd, Isabelle Dickey, Logan Geddes, Ronee Goldman, Christian Henry, Courtney Long, Rafael Lopez, Katherine Nicole Nevils, Jahmar Ortiz, Jack Russell Richardson, Moyo, Sushma Saha, and Rhea Yadav.

$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT: HERE I AM! BY SAMANTHA ROBERTS AND CHRISTIAN CANTRELL - SEPTEMBER 2 AT 9:30 PM

Join us in celebrating new musicals at 54 Below with an electrifying evening featuring the songs of Here I Am! In an unforgettable celebration of the new era of musical theater, Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell introduce us to Scarlett, Spencer, Camryn and Kyle as they navigate relationships in an age of social media dependency. Here I Am opens up space for the imperfections in each of us and lets us enjoy the importance of connection. Come join us and experience "Down", "Here I Am", "What I Missed", and "Let Me Know" like never before (with some special songs added to the roster)!

Follow us on the thrill of falling down featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Something Better Productions with the team of Samantha Roberts (Composer/Director), Christian Cantrell (Music Director/Composer), and Emily Hardy (Stage Manager/Technical Director).

Featuring Jack Baugh as Spencer, Samantha Roberts as Scarlett, Thomas McFerran as Kyle, and Alexia Correa as Camryn. The ensemble features Lauren Lyons, Jett Gomez, Nikolai Granados, and Francesca Panzara.

The band will include Matthew DeMaria on drums, Andy Hainz on bass, Zachary Larson on guitar, and Karoline Thomas on violin.

$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PATTI MURIN: FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY - SEPTEMBER 3-5 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on September 5 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway's Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) joins us for a night of music, laughter, and (potentially irreverent) stories that is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend!

In her first solo show since 2014, watch Patti get over pandemic-related social anxiety in real-time as she talks motherhood, mental health, and more in her signature comedic style. From "1776" to "1989," there's a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! No nudity, but possibly some light swearing, and a crap ton of fun.

The performance on Saturday, September 3 will feature Frozen's Caissie Levy. The performance on Sunday, September 4 will feature Hamilton's Fergie Philippe, and the performance on Monday, September 5 will feature A Strange Loop's James Jackson Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison!

$60-65 cover charge. $95-110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - SEPTEMBER 3 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Garrison Hunt, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Henry O'Connell, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWITCHED: CURRENT AND FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES, FEAT. EMERSON STEELE, JOEY LAVARCO, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 4 AT 9:30 PM

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched, where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss! Conceived and produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield.

Featuring Dara Paige Bloomfield, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Parker Dzuba, Cate Elefante, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Ellis Gage, Kaylin Hedges, Joey LaVarco, Mehret Marsh, Drew Minard, Jenny Mollet, Benjamin Pajak, Daniel Shin, and Emerson Steele.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

LIVESTREAM | JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: MOSTLY SOUL: BELOVED HITS FROM MOTOWN TO BROADWAY September 1 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

LIVESTREAM | PATTI MURIN: FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY September 5 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.