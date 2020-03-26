Patti Murin & Colin Donnell Share Advice on Dealing With Anxiety, Chat with Caissie Levy & More On STARS IN THE HOUSE



The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with Colin Donnell & Patti Murin!

The couple talked about taking care of your mental health during this time, had their adorable dog make an on-screen appearance, and sang Times Like This from Lucky Stiff, one of Colin's own original songs, and Love is An Open Door from Frozen, with reconstructed lyrics to reflect the current times.

Special guests included Bebe Neuwirth, Kat Nejat and Caissie Levy!

Patti, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety, shared how she is currently coping, and offered advice to those who may be struggling during these uncertain times:

"What's kind of crazy about this is a lot of people who don't have any experience with depression or anxiety or any history are starting to feel it because it's just circumstantial from the isolation and uncertainty. One thing that I've been recommending to people for those days that you have that you're like, 'I don't know how I'm going to get over this', is I've been encouraging people to keep what I call a small victories log. Nobody has to see it, it's just for you. Whatever your small victory is. It could be putting on pants, it could be getting out of bed, it could be writing an email, singing a song, doing something creative. Whatever seems hard, when you do it and look back and you're like, 'Okay, I did that,' write it down, because then as you keep writing things down you have actual proof of the things that you have done. No one is going to see it. No one is going to judge how large or small your victories are. It's all about you. That's one thing I've been telling a lot of people who have been asking."

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Patti Murin's stage credits: Broadway/national tour: Frozen (Anna), Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alum of the Syracuse University Drama Department.

Colin Donnell's stage credits: Broadway: Violet, Anything Goes, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Follies, Meet Me in St. Louis, Almost Heaven. National Tour: Wicked , MAMMA MIA!. Regional: Johnny Baseball (American Repertory), Me, Myself, and I (McCarter Theater), Pride & Prejudice (Eastman Theatre), Working: The Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof, High School Musical, Mame, Meet Me in St. Louis (MUNY), Jesus Christ Superstar (North Shore Music Theatre), 1776 (Stages St. Louis).

Film/tv appearances include appearing as Tommy Merlyn in The CW television series Arrow, Scotty Lockhart on the Showtime drama The Affair and as Dr. Connor Rhodes in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med (2015-2019).

