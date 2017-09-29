Patti LuPone's DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY Live Album Out Today
Happy Friday! Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway is out digitally and in stores today, September 29, 2017. The album is available at Amazon.com.
Two-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone returns to her roots with her new double-disc live album, "Don't Monkey With Broadway."
Currently starring on Broadway in War Paint, and having taken her rightful place a Broadway legend, her style is stamped with an implicit credo: all guts, all glory. Recorded in concert in her hometown of Northport, Long Island, at the John W. Engeman Theatre, Ms. LuPone takes you behind the curtain on her life-long love affair with Broadway and her concern for what the Great White Way is becoming today.
Produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr., "Don't Monkey With Broadway" features musical direction and arrangements by Joseph Thalken. Ms. LuPone is also joined by the Northport High School Tour Choir. This is Ms. LuPone's third album with Broadway Records, following "Far Away Places - Live at 54 Below" and the reissued "Matters of the Heart."
TRACK LIST:
Disc One
1. Please Don't Monkey With Broadway
2. "Plot didn't matter... neither did gender or age."
3. A Lot of Livin' To Do
4. "In my senior year at Northport High School..."
5. Happy Talk
6. "I went to my very first audition in New York City..."
7. Big Spender
8. "This musical inspired me..."
9. Easy To Be Hard
10. "Where was my big Broadway musical?"
11. Meadowlark
12. "I went home and slept for nine months..."
13. Millworker
14. "My musical theatre education..."
15. I Could Write a Book/There's a Small Hotel
16. "I didn't just like pretty songs..."
17. I'm Just a Girl Who Cain't Say No
18. If
19. Some People
20. Don't Cry for Me, Argentina
Disc Two
1. Trouble
2. "It didn't matter..."
3. Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat
4. Blow, Gabriel Blow
5. "I am a product of the Northport Public School System..."
6. Sleepy Man
7. Something's Coming
8. "There are two roles I would be perfect for."
9. A Boy Like That/I Have a Love
10. Somewhere
11. "Here are three by Steve..."
12. Another Hundred People
13. Anyone Can Whistle
14. Being Alive
15. "There are a few constants in that neighborhood..."
16. Give My Regards to Broadway
17. The Ladies Who Lunch
18. Some Other Time