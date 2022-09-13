Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Patti LuPone, Martha Plimpton, Lea DeLaria & More to Take Part in A IS FOR Benefit at 54 Below

In its 10-year history A is For has distributed over $200K to direct service providers. Their gala brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, and live auctions.

Sep. 13, 2022  

A is For is commemorating their 10-year anniversary by returning for their annual benefit live and in person back at 54 Below. A is For is leading the charge in the Broadway Arts community of advancing reproductive rights and amplifying art and artists across the country and around the world that work to bust abortion stigma.

The event will take place at 54 Below on Sunday Oct 2nd; 6:30 pm, and feature Ann Harada, Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Bonnie Milligan, Javier Muñoz and more to be announced. The event will be hosted by Emmy award winner Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon. Directed by Greg Santos. Musical direction by Dan Lipton.

Because they believe the fundamental human right to agency over one's own body and future should be spoken about clearly and without euphemism, qualification, or apology, they have changed the name of their annual gala from Broadway Acts for Women to Broadway Acts For Abortion. Women are not the only people who need abortion care; trans men, nonbinary people, and kids under 18 also need abortions. The shocking political SOCTUS decision to overturn Roe has already decimated countless lives, and ensuring reproductive justice in America has never been more precarious. BAFA raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. BAFA is the ONLY annual Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.

In its 10-year history A is For has distributed over $200K to direct service providers. Their gala is a night that brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions and of course a bit of mayhem. Previous performers include Cecily Strong, Sara Bareilles, Deborah Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, BD Wong, Betty Buckley and Brandon Victor Dixon.

TICKETS: $150-$500

All tickets include show and afterparty. Purchase HERE!

Or call 646-476-3551


