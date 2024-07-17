Patti LuPone: A LIFE IN NOTES Album Will Be Released This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes will be released digitally on July 19, and on CD on August 30, from Center Stage Records. Her first new studio album since 2006, the Grammy Award winner’s new double album can be pre-ordered now at Amazon and www.CenterStageRecords.com, and the digital album can be pre-saved at https://orcd.co/lifeinnotes.

Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras. With A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner performs an array of songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America. The songs range from her youth during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.

LuPone, who returns to Broadway in The Roommate this fall, is often hailed as a true embodiment of the Golden Age of Broadway, a rare gem who can make every individual in a crowd of thousands feel as if she’s speaking and singing directly to them. LuPone and her long-time music director Joseph Thalken on piano, along with Brad Phillips on strings, celebrate through the storytelling magic of song, a legendary career almost six decades in the making. “A Life in Notes” was conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, and the concert was written by Jeffrey Richman. The studio album is produced by Emmy Award-winner Michael Croiter, and executive produced by Patti LuPone, Van Dean and Staci Levine.

“A Life in Notes” Track Listing:

Disc 1:

A Song for You Come On-a My House Summertime, Summertime Ebb Tide We Kiss in a Shadow / Teen Angel / Town Without Pity I Wish It So Some People Lilac Wine Alfie Saratoga Summer Song The Man That Got Away Those Were the Days

Disc 2:

On Broadway Don’t Cry for Me Argentina I Dreamed a Dream The Ladies Who Lunch Stars Anything Goes I Didn’t Know What Time it Was Make You Feel My Love Ready to Begin Again (Manya’s Song) Forever Young In My Life / Those Were the Days

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita. Her NY stage credits include: War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins ( NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination., Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She has enjoyed a long association with David Mamet, starring on Broadway in productions of his plays The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood and The Water Engine; off-Broadway in Edmond and The Woods; as well as in his films Heist and State and Main. In London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center). On Film: Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid (opposite Joaquin Phoenix), The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV/Streaming: Marvel’s “Agatha” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir. This fall, Ms. LuPone returns to Broadway to co-star with Mia Farrow in Jen Silverman’s comedy The Roommate, directed by Jack O’Brien and will co-star in the new Marvel series Agatha All Along, on Disney+. www.pattilupone.net