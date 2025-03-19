Patrick Wolf To Perform This November At Adler Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



English singer-songwriter Patrick Wolf will perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Thursday, November 13 at 8:00PM.

Patrick Wolf shares a new single today, an anthemic duet featuring Zola Jesus entitled ‘Limbo.' The track is the second single from his much-anticipated new album Crying The Neck out June 13 via Apport/Virgin Music. Wolf, on his first visit stateside in twelve years, will return to his very early Lycanthropy days of touring the states in the back of his Tennessee manager's car, yet this time driving himself coast to coast with a car full of instruments on what is set to be a solo roadtrip of an adventure, re-connecting to an audience not seen for a decade and meet those who've discovered his work in the meantime. The setlist will span both his best-known work and the new album, acknowledging the twenty year anniversary of his much loved second album Wind in the Wires and exploring its relationship to Crying the Neck. Some nights of the tour will be seated and some will be standing, so Wolfis developing two shows for the tour, one to explore his more electronic work, conjuring the magic of his beat-driven setlists and seated evenings that will lend themselves more to the classical, electro-acoustic and folk roots of his work.

The aftermath of addiction, crisis, bankruptcy, recovery and survival shaped The Night Safari, Patrick Wolf's 2023 return to music after ten years lost to creative impasse and personal upheaval. Now, with seventh studio album Crying The Neck, the 41-year-old has created a confident and hopeful record inspired by the transfiguring power of grief at the death of his mother, rehabilitation, local folklore and the East Kentish landscape.

Crying The Neck is the first new album in thirteen years and the first in a planned four album series, was written and recorded in the Kent coastal town of Ramsgate that Wolf now calls home. Here, he has a peaceful studio in the garden, the place in which he was able to find his voice again. In a period of rebuilding, Crying The Neck was entirely written, composed, produced and arranged by Wolf himself, with Brendan Cox brought in as co-producer and engineer in the last three years to help finish an album a decade in the making.

Patrick Wolf is one of the most talented and idiosyncratic musicians of his generation, with a run of critically hailed albums, starting with Lycanthropy in 2003 to Lupercalia in 2011 which saw him incorporating everything from viola, celtic harp, dulcimer, baritone ukulele, piano, harpsichord, analog synthesizers and re-sampled field recordings in his music and collaborating with the likes of Marianne Faithfull, Tilda Swinton, Angelo Badalamenti and Patti Smith, among others. He most recently released The Night Safari EP two years ago was his first body of work in ten years and Crying The Neck is his first studio album in thirteen years.