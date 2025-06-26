Parsons Dance Names Elena D'Amario as New Board Of Directors Member

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Parsons, Artistic Director and Rebecca Josue, Executive Director have appointed Elena D'Amario to its Board of Directors. Born in Pescara, Italy, Elena studied dance at various schools throughout the country and went on to win many competitions, including the Pescara Dance Festival, the International Expression Dance Competition, and the international Tip Tap show. She made her Italian television debut in 2008, when she won the talent competition as a participant in The Debutante Ball, another much-loved show. Soon after, she appeared on Amici di Maria De Filippi, the renowned television program featuring singing and dance competition. After garnering this attention, she traveled to New York City in 2010 to become a Parsons Dance apprentice before joining it as a full-time member in 2011. She toured internationally with the company until 2019, performing in such notable Parsons' works as Caught, Finding Center, and Remember Me. In 2016, she was nominated for the prestigious Clive Barnes Award for dance excellence.

Since returning to Italy in 2019, Elena has been on the professional dance staff of Amici di Maria De Filippi. Along with her dancing, teaching, and choreographic responsibilities, she is enjoying a career as a major television personality. Most recently she has taken on the role of judge of artistic talent on the prime time hit. In 2021, she released her first book-an appropriately named autobiography entitled Salto, translated as Jump. In addition, she has

performed in numerous music clips alongside major Italian musical talent, and even arriving on Sanremo stage in 2022 with musical artist Elisa.

She has also continued her devotion to Parsons Dance as she performs with the company on its Italian tours and widens audiences through social media efforts directed towards her many fans. "Elena is an inspiration to me," David Parsons declares. "She is an important artist in Italy, and, by becoming a member of our Board of Directors, she is filling a larger role in the Parsons family. I thank her deeply for taking this next step with us."

