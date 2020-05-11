Paper Mill Playhouse Announces This Week's Streaming Events, Including NEW VOICES Concert and More
The theater comes to you! Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the schedule for this week's streaming events. Enjoy free, live events, never before accessible to the public! Every week Paper Mill offers no-barrier, live streaming events you can access from your living room couch. All weekly events are available through premium videos on Facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse and Youtube.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.
THIS WEEK-MAY 11-15
TONIGHT: Monday, May 11 at 7PM
New Voices 2016: Everything Old is New Again
The annual "New Voices" concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory. Members of the competitive Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert.
Thursday, May 14 at 7PM
Humanities Symposium Series: The Broadway Season of 1924-1925
"STRAIGHT FROM THE Paper Mill Playhouse VAULT"
A LOOK BACK AT PAST HUMANTIES SYMPOSIUM PROGRAMS
Join Paper Mill each week as they stream one of their Humanities Symposiums from years past. From Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, these symposiums will take you behind the scenes of some of the best theater creatives-sometimes with the creatives themselves. Enjoy a night out at the theater without even leaving your couch.
